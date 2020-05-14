Plans for JDC proceeding; changes loom for 50th QC event

“It changes our focus, certainly,” Peterson said. “We're going to have an adjustment during tourney week. The (Friday night) concert isn't happening, the big volunteer party isn't happening, we had plans for a Wednesday night dinner and that's probably not going to happen. All of which were focused on celebrating the 50th.”

Many of golf's luminaries with ties to the JDC were expected to be here for the Wednesday dinner and celebration that was to follow the pro-am. That is also shelved because of PGA Tour restrictions.

“This is a reminder that this event has gone through a lot of ups and downs over its 49 events and into its 50th,” Peterson said. “This is another one that I'm confident we'll get through in whatever final form it winds up in and we'll keep moving forward.”

There are still questions as to whether fans will be allowed to attend the tournament. If fans are allowed, will they be limited in number?

Some are questioning if the event will get played even though it is still on the PGA Tour schedule.

The questions regarding fans have left tournament officials in a quandary as to what the tournament looks like in terms of the hospitality structures that adorn the Deere Run landscape on the southeast part of the property between holes 15 and 18.