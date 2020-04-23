Pritzker allows Illinois golf courses to open May 1

Like a tee shot that ricochets off a tree and bounces back into the fairway, golfers residing in the state of Illinois finally caught a break.
While Illinois Governor JB Pritzker extended the stay at home mandate on Thursday that now runs through the end of May, he opened the door for golf courses in the state to open for play — with a number caveats.
A release from the Illinois PGA chapter was making the rounds Thursday evening, referencing a new executive order that will be implemented May 1 and run through May 31. It stated: Golf will be permitted under strict safety guidelines provided by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) and when ensuring that social distancing is followed.
Those guidelines had yet to be released by the DCEO Thursday evening, but it is a safe bet they will mirror what Iowa golf courses have been operating under this spring. Iowa golf courses have been focused on sanitizing golf carts after each use (and limiting those to single riders unless used by family members), removing bunker rakes and ball washers from the course, and also plugging the holes in the greens so players do not reach in the cups to retrieve their golf balls or touch flagsticks. Tee times have also been stretched to 10-plus minute intervals to help ensure social distancing practices.
Some Iowa courses have also closed clubhouses or limited access to them. Some concession stand kitchens have also been closed or limited sales for to-go orders only. Also, some Iowa courses are not allowing cash payments or only accepting online payments.
A release sent on behalf of allied golf associations was sent Thursday to some clubs and courses. That group covers the following Illinois golf groups: Midwest Association of Golf Course Superintendents; Illinois Section of the PGA of America; Greater Chicago Chapter, Club Management Association of America; Chicago District Golf Association (which represents the Quad-Cities); Southern Illinois Golf Association; and the Metropolitan Amateur Golf Association.
"We look forward to transitioning back to golf with the safety of our communities at the forefront," the release read.
It is not yet known what this means for the Davenport city courses or Glynns Creek Golf Course in Scott County park, which have restricted play to Iowa residents only while Illinois residents are on stay at home orders.
News of courses opening is fantastic for all facilities in Illinois. It is especially comforting for the new owners at Byron Hills Golf Course in Port Byron where brothers Mike Sutton and Jim Groves have taken ownership of the family-run course. Sutton said it is a huge relief to have a revenue stream finally available after Illinois courses were shut down by executive order in late March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Still not sure of our restrictions,” he said in a text message, “but still thankful.”
Other news out of Pritzker's Thursday media update included information that state parks will begin a phased reopening under guidance from the Department of Natural Resources. Fishing and boating will be permitted, as long no more than two people are in a group.
