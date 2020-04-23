Pritzker allows Illinois golf courses to open May 1

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Like a tee shot that ricochets off a tree and bounces back into the fairway, golfers residing in the state of Illinois finally caught a break.

While Illinois Governor JB Pritzker extended the stay at home mandate on Thursday that now runs through the end of May, he opened the door for golf courses in the state to open for play — with a number caveats.

A release from the Illinois PGA chapter was making the rounds Thursday evening, referencing a new executive order that will be implemented May 1 and run through May 31. It stated: Golf will be permitted under strict safety guidelines provided by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) and when ensuring that social distancing is followed.

Those guidelines had yet to be released by the DCEO Thursday evening, but it is a safe bet they will mirror what Iowa golf courses have been operating under this spring. Iowa golf courses have been focused on sanitizing golf carts after each use (and limiting those to single riders unless used by family members), removing bunker rakes and ball washers from the course, and also plugging the holes in the greens so players do not reach in the cups to retrieve their golf balls or touch flagsticks. Tee times have also been stretched to 10-plus minute intervals to help ensure social distancing practices.