2018: There was a 49-minute lightning delay late in the second round.
2017: There was a three-hour delay in the morning during the pro-am. The morning groups played only nine holes.
2016: There was a 3-hour, 30-minute rain delay in the middle of the first round.
2015: There was a 57-minute lightning delay in the morning during the third round and a second delay of an hour and 51 minutes in the middle of the day.
2012: There was a 48-minute lightning delay late in the second round.
2010: The afternoon rounds of the Wednesday pro-am were shortened to just nine holes because of rain.
2009: The Wednesday pro-am was canceled and the second round had to be moved from Friday to Saturday because of widespread thunderstorms.
2008: The first round was delayed for 9 minutes in the morning and 1 hour, 55 minutes in the afternoon because of lightning.
2004: The second round was delayed by rain for 3 hours and was suspended by lightning at 6:15 p.m. with 78 golfers still on the course.
2003: The third round was postponed until Sunday and started late that day because of rain, causing the tournament to be finished on Monday.
2000: The final round was delayed three times, with the tournament finishing on Monday.
1999: Lightning and rain delays forced the second round to be completed on Saturday.
1998: Play was suspended for 26 minutes because of lightning in the first round and for 8 minutes by fog in the second round.
1997: Play was suspended for 90 minutes because of lightning in the final round.
1995: Most of the first round was postponed by rain, and frost caused a delay of 1:15 in the second round. The tournament was shortened to 54 holes.
1994: The third and fourth rounds both started late because of wet grounds.
1992: The final round was delayed by rain and lightning for 1:22.
1991: Rain and lightning caused delays in both the first and second rounds.
1989: The second round started late and was delayed once by rain.
1988: The first round was delayed by rain for an hour, and the start of the final round was delayed 25 minutes because of fog.
1982: The start of the final round was delayed by rain for 5½ hours and finally started off both tees.
1980: Rain delayed the start of the second round for 1:15.
1975: The second round and final round both were delayed by rain in the afternoon.
1972: First-round play was suspended because of thunderstorms and was completed Friday morning.
1971: Thunderstorms delayed the start of the third round.