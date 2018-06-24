Former Davenport resident Brady Schnell won the Wichita Open on the Web.com Tour on Sunday by notching birdies on the first two playoff holes.
Schnell entered the final round in third place, two strokes behind Scott Pinckney, but his final-round 66 put him in a three-way tie with Pinckney and Brandon Hagy after 72 holes. Schnell and Hagy each birdied the first playoff hole, eliminating Pinckney, and Schnell’s second birdie gave him the win.
Schnell, 33, claimed his first victory ever in 100 Web.com tournaments.
It was only his second top-10 finished of the season. He tied for sixth at the Rust-Oleum Championship two weeks ago.