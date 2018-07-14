Bronson Burgoon hit his first shot of the day Saturday at 8 a.m.
His last shot dropped in the hole at 8:15 p.m.
Between those 12 hours and 15 minutes were two weather delays, over three inches of rain, and 21 holes of John Deere Classic golf for Burgoon.
"I warmed up four times today," said Burgoon, who sits in sole possession of second place at 17-under par, five shots back of leader Michael Kim. "It was a grind out there. But glad to be done and ready to get some sleep."
Kim and Burgoon tee off today in the final pairing at 12:35 p.m., a much later start than either of them endured Saturday.
Burgoon arrived at TPC Deere Run at 6:30 a.m., needing to play three holes to complete his second round, which was suspended because of weather Friday night. Kim also had to finish his round but had just one hole left when play was halted.
Burgoon's round finished at 8:48 a.m. with a birdie and two pars, capping a 9-under 62 that had the 31-year-old sitting in a tie for second place, an 11:20 a.m. tee time awaiting him.
Then Mother Nature intervened.
Burgoon had to sit and wait through a 2-hour, 33-minute weather delay that pushed his tee time back to 1:50 p.m.
He carded an eagle on No. 2, then birdied No. 7 to move to 15-under.
When the second horn sounded to delay the third round, Burgoon was getting ready to tee off on No. 15.
"I was just about to pull the trigger, and then as I was about to take it back they blew the horn," he said. "We've been doing this for so long. Yeah, it'll take you out of your rhythm but a couple swings in and you're right back in the flow."
When Burgoon returned to the hole after a 1-hour, 19-minute delay, he made bogey but rallied to birdie the final three holes. This despite Burgoon missing every fairway to the right — the exception coming on the par 3 16th hole — a symptom of the day's grind.
"I hit it right when I'm tired. I started hitting it right," he said. "I got a really good break on 17. I didn't know where the ball ended up, and I was able to advance it up by the green and get up and down. Then the last hole I missed the fairway by a foot and had a decent enough lie to wedge it up there."
Burgoon's birdie on the par-5 17th hole is just more of the same for The Woodlands, Texas, native. Burgoon has taken advantage of the par 5s to put himself in this position. He's 9-under on those holes, which includes three eagles.
"Usually I drive it fairly long and most of the time pretty straight so I'm able to give myself some decent looks," he said. "I hit a couple really good shots during my second round on the front nine and eagled both of the par 5s with a 5-iron, actually, both of them.
"So hopefully I do that once or twice tomorrow, too."
Burgoon has never won on the PGA Tour before, with just one top-10 finish, coming two weeks ago at Quicken Loans National.
With darkness setting in Saturday night, Burgoon wasn't ready, or perhaps lacked the energy, to focus on Sunday's potential emotions.
"Obviously there will be nerves, but we face nerves every week," Burgoon said. "I just hope I go to bed in the next 30 minutes. As long as I go to bed pretty early, I'll be doing all right."