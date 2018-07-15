The weekend ended short of the ultimate goal on the PGA Tour for Joel Dahmen and Sam Ryder.
While Michael Kim's historic effort in winning the John Deere Classic made it impossible for others to have a chance at their first Tour victory, Dahmen and Ryder still had plenty of reasons to enjoy their week in the Quad-Cities.
By tying for second place with the Open Championship-bound pair of Francesco Molinari and Bronson Burgoon, both picked up valuable FedExCup points and made big moves in the race for the Tour Championship. Each earned 183.75 points with the four-way tie and for both, that helped make it a successful tournament.
Dahmen was already inside the Top 125 as he moved from 108th to 71st on the FedExCup list.
“For sure, locking up my card is No. 1,” said Dahmen, who missed the cut last year in his JDC debut. “Everybody wants to get to the Tour Championship, but it was never a goal of mine, to be honest, because it seemed so far away to me. But with my play the last two months, it seems like its a totally realistic possibility, especially after a week like this.”
Ryder's movement up the board in his JDC debut was more important as he moved from 148th to 115th and into a spot for the upcoming FedExCup playoffs, as of now.
“Every FedExCup point matters for me right now,” said Ryder, whose best previous Tour finish was a solo fifth at the Houston Open. “Been trying to get to the FedExCup Playoffs. I'm proud of myself for the way I played and the way I hung in there, especially when I didn't hit some of my best shots. I just kind of made a couple tough pars. It was nice to see some putts go in.”
And nice to earn some breathing room in that FedExCup race.
“Yeah. Anyone is lying if they say they're not thinking about that,” said the 28-year-old Ryder. “That's our job security for next year. This is my first year on Tour and that's kind of the toughest year to keep your card. I've seen a lot of my buddies have success. I knew I had such a good year last year on Web.com. I knew I belonged out here, but it was a slow start to the year. It was a bad fall for me, and I've been a little bit behind the eight ball. It's nice to put a good week together here and make life a little easier on myself.”
Dahmen's previous best finish was last week's tie for fifth at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier.
“I played well, just didn't play well enough,” said Dahmen. “I don't think too many people were catching Michael. … I'm getting better and that's my goal. If I keep getting better, eventually I'll get close.”
For both, close on Sunday was somewhat satisfying.