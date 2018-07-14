Just a day before carding an 8-under 63 third-round score at the John Deere Classic on Saturday, 29-year-old PGA Tour rookie Tyler Duncan was sitting at 4-under and hovering on the cut line.
But Duncan made the most of his continued play in the third round, starting his rain-delayed day with a bogey-free back 9 with six birdies before a front nine that featured one birdie and an eagle on No. 2. He flirted with the tournament’s course record round of 59 before finishing the day with three pars and a bogey on nine, the only blemish on his scorecard.
Duncan, who heads into the final round of the JDC at 12-under for the tournament and tied for 12th, says he has been playing well for the past two months. He hasn’t missed a cut since April, making the JDC his 10th tournament weekend in a row.
“My confidence has been pretty high. I’ve been playing a lot of good golf,” said Duncan, whose 63 was his best round on tour. “This week I was hoping to put four together and struggled a bit (Friday), but luckily I made enough birdies to make up for it (Saturday).”
He shot 68-64 last week at the Greenbrier Classic before a 5-over 75 in the third round spun him out of the top 15. Another 68 in the final round left him in a tie for 39th.
The JDC is the closest PGA Tour event to home that the native of Columbus, Indiana, has played. Duncan said his wife, parents, two grandfathers and some friends are in town to watch. His uncle and swing coach, Andrew Johnson, was a Web.com Tour champion in 2005.
Duncan hopes his stellar Saturday can lead to a positive finish. Duncan’s best result has been a tie for fifth at the Safeway Open in October. He is ranked 115th in the FedExCup rankings and is 338th in the Official World Golf Rankings.
“I’ve been in situations where I’m playing really good golf; it’s just the results haven’t quite been there. I’ve been close and just haven’t pushed through yet,” Duncan said. “So hopefully (Saturday) was that round that will just kind of help me keep going forward.”
Another player who greatly improved his standing on Saturday was 37-year-old Andres Romero.
Romero, who has nine international victories and won his only PGA Tour event at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in 2008, matched his first round 64 with another 7-under on Saturday to leave him at 14-under and tied for fifth place.
Competing in his seventh John Deere Classic, the Argentinian said he practically feels like a local considering how comfortable he is with TPC Deere Run.
Saturday’s rain delay, which came after he bogeyed his first hole of the round, served as a convenient reset. He followed by shooting eagle on No. 2 with six more birdies on the day without another bogey.
“I feel pretty confident I’m going to come back and feel (the) same way as today,” Romero said Saturday through his caddie and translator, Angel Monguzzi. “I’m really hoping for that, but of course the pressure and the thoughts about last round and being kind of close to the lead. I always dream of going back to Carnoustie, so it’s going to be a little bit of pressure, but I think I’m going to handle it.”
The only other player to complete a 7-under round on Saturday was current leader Michael Kim (22-under). Joel Dahmen (T7, 13-under), Seamus Power (T12, 12-under), Scott Brown (T17, 11-under) and Cody Gribble (T21, 10-under) all shot 6-under to improve their positions on Saturday.