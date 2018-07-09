Dylan Meyer is not hard to spot on a golf course. With his black visor and thick, square, black glasses, the former Illinois golfer has a distinct look.
In high school, classmates would refer to him as Harry Potter or Napoleon Dynamite.
“Dylan is a very unique individual,” former roommate and Illinois teammate Nick Hardy said. “By looking at him, you wouldn’t expect him to be the person that he is. Once you get to know him, he is a blast, a fun guy to be around.”
After a stellar career at Illinois, one capped with a fourth-place finish at the NCAA Championships in Stillwater, Oklahoma, this spring, Meyer is trying to make it in professional golf.
So far, the 22-year-old is off to a solid start.
In three starts, Meyer has made $218,473 — a tie for 20th place at the U.S. Open last month and 17th at the Quicken Loans National two weeks ago. He missed the cut three weeks ago at the Travelers Championship.
“Moving forward, it shows I belong and I can play some solid golf,” Meyer said Monday morning at TPC Deere Run. “I’m right around the corner of playing some good golf that will allow me to compete to win golf tournaments.”
Meyer is in the John Deere Classic field on a sponsor’s exemption for the second straight year.
He used last year’s tournament as experience and preparation for the next phase of his career. He is using this exemption as a way to springboard his career.
“I love this place and I love the atmosphere around here,” Meyer said. “They do a lot for young guys that want to be professional golfers and give them a pathway to the Tour.
“I’m happy (tournament director) Clair (Peterson) saw me being a good fit this year and gave me another opportunity.”
Meyer has plenty of personality.
Raised in Evansville, Indiana, Meyer deejayed in under-21 clubs and has the Twitter handle @DJ_DFunk. He told reporters last year at the JDC the plan is to be the president one day and that “it would so cool to get in there in that White House and kind of run some stuff.”
"He's very talented and a very smart guy," Hardy said.
The 5-foot-10 Meyer weighs around 145 pounds. In April 2017, he was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis, an inflammation of the large intestine.
He had to completely change his diet. He replaced fast food and soda with seafood and nutrition drinks.
"I am forever grateful for my doctors and the other people behind the scenes, because they helped me climb this uphill battle and conquer it to become the best that I can be," Meyer said.
Right now, Meyer is pursuing his golf dream.
Meyer went through sectional qualifying to get into the U.S. Open. He has no status on any tour, so he's relying on sponsor exemptions or going through Monday qualifying to earn a spot into PGA Tour events.
“There really isn’t a lot of pressure,” he said. “I’m just going to go out and try and take advantage of the opportunities that I get.”
With his familiarity of Deere Run and nobody in the top 10 of the Official World Golf Rankings competing this week, Meyer sees this week as a chance for something big.
He’ll have an abundant amount of support in the galleries, too, with Illinois fans and several of his family coming up from Evansville.
“I’ve played pretty well the last three events, and it has given me a lot of confidence coming into this tournament,” Meyer said. “It especially helps knowing what this course has to offer.
"I have a good feel of what to expect and where I can attack on this golf course.”