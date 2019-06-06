Each year, John Deere Classic officials attempt to bring in some of the best young players in the game of golf for the annual PGA Tour event.
Clair Peterson feels as if the tournament aced this year's group as four outstanding collegiate golfers — Victor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Matthew Wolff and Justin Suh, recently ranked among the top four of the Scratch Players Amateur Golf Ranking — have accepted sponsor's exemptions into the $6 million event scheduled for July 8-14 at TPC Deere Run.
“Between the four of them, it's pretty hard to argue that this isn't as good a collection of young players we've ever had come into our event,” Peterson said. “And quite honestly, one of them could win. They are battle-hardened by the time they get out of college and have been through tournament conditions for so long that they are used to it. It will be fun to watch them, for sure.”
Suh and Wolff recently turned pro and all four will be in the Quad-Cities with some sort of professional exposure already on their resumes.
Oklahoma State standout Hovland, a Team Europe member for the Arnold Palmer Cup competition, tied for low amateur honors at this year's Masters, 32nd place overall. The No. 1 ranked amateur in the world was the 2019 Big 12 Conference Player of the Year, the 2019 Ben Hogan Award winner, and the 2018 U.S. Amateur champion. He has also qualified for next week's U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.
Suh, No. 4 on the Scratch Player ranking and No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking in 2018 and 2019, is coming off an outing in the Memorial Tournament where he received a sponsor exemption from tourney host Jack Nicklaus. The four-time All-American at USC tied for fourth at this year's NCAA Championship after two individual victories during the season. The Arnold Palmer Cup team member was 2018 Pac 12 Player of the Year was named this year's Pac-12 Scholar Athlete of the Year.
Morikawa, ranked No. 2 by Scratch Players, is a California-Berkeley graduate and knows defending JDC champ Michael Kim, also a Cal-Berkeley alumnus. He also qualified for next week's U.S. Open after winning this year's Pac-12 individual title and earning the league's Player of the Year honor. The four-time Ping All-American tied for sixth at this year's NCAA Championship. The 2018 Arnold Palmer Cup and 2017 Walker Cup team member was fourth in the 2018 U.S. Amateur.
Wolff, another Oklahoma State standout who is ranked third in the world per Scratch Players, is known for his unusual swing that carried him to this year's NCAA individual crown as well as the Jack Nicklaus Player of the Year Award and the Haskins Award as the top collegiate player. He placed 50th in this year's Waste Management Phoenix Open during his sophomore season at OSU. The 2018, Arnold Palmer Cup team member was the 2018 Phil Mickelson Award winner as freshman of the year
The four are members of a long tradition of the John Deere Classic affording playing opportunities to promising young stars. Since 2000, JDC sponsor exemptions include seven major champions, five JDC winners and nine winners of other PGA Tour events.
“As has been the case for a number of years, we try to identify collegiate players who are good people first and from an athletic standpoint, players who we think will succeed and start what we would consider long-term relationships with,” Peterson said. “This class is really exciting and really accomplished and certainly meets that list of criteria.”