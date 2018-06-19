The John Deere Classic is all about giving. Last year, 521 local non-profit organizations used the local PGA Tour event to earn over $12 million for their coffers.
Nearly $1 million of that total came from the JDC's Bonus Fund and was money the tournament gave to charities from event proceeds, direct donations and the help of a $325,000 matching grant from the Deere Foundation that matches dollar-for-dollar and individual or business pledge.
The tournament does a number of special functions to make sure there is enough in the Bonus Fund to provide for that 10-percent boost to those groups taking part in the Birdies For Charity program that helps them raise money for themselves. JDC officials promise at least a five-percent check.
A new initiative to help fund that Bonus Pool has been added this year and is happening now with the 2018 Giving Week.
“We set aside this one week this year in order to make people a little bit better informed and make them more aware,” said Clair Peterson, JDC tournament director. “From a practical standpoint, it can potentially get more money in the fund which will translate into bigger bonus checks for every charity participating.”
While Giving Week events started Monday with special events at Whitey's, Happy Joe's and John Deere, it builds to its crescendo on Thursday. That is when JDC board members will be serving as guest bartenders at Moline's Barrel House restaurant. That evening, 10-percent of sales will be donated back to the Bonus Fund.
Also, the Silvis Hy-Vee will be taking collections through Saturday.
To donate directly to the Bonus Fund, you can text the word BONUS to 91-999 from your cell phone or can give through the tournament website at johndeereclassic.com.
Said Peterson: “Donations support the tournament and keep it healthy; it frees up capital for us to make the spectator experience better every year; and still allows us to do what we want to do for charity.”