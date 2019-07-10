Caddy For a Cure: With Aaron Baddeley pulling out of the John Deere Classic last week because of a sprained back, veteran pro Pat Perez took on the job of walking nine holes in the Wednesday pro-am with kids from Caddy For a Cure.
The local program, for children who are battling cancer, has been a part of the JDC for many years.
Perez had a different kid walk each hole with him. They were followed by a parade of family members, all wearing matching T-shirts.
"Each one got a hole, and I got to know them and talked to them, that kind of stuff," Perez said. "Some of them were a little shy, but it’s a pretty cool deal."
Love those chops: Perez long ago became a fan of the Quad-Cities, especially the cuisine. Every night, every year he goes to Duck City Bistro in downtown Davenport and always orders the same thing. Every time.
He gets the stuffed pork chop, crammed to the brim with ham and Swiss cheese.
"Every time it gets bigger and bigger," Perez said.
Following Viktor: Among the media in the Quad-Cities this week is a television crew from Eurosport Norway.
Reporter Espen Blaker and his cameraman are here to cover the exploits of young Viktor Hovland, a Norway native who turned pro after attending Oklahoma State. Hovland is playing in the JDC on a sponsor’s exemption but actually is considered one of the favorites to win the tournament.
Eurosport Norway is based in Oslo, but Blaker is originally from Stavanger, a city slightly larger than Davenport on the west coast of Norway. He lived in Boston for a few years as a kid while his father attended MIT, and he is very fluent in English.
He said the only real adjustment since arriving in town on Monday is the weather.
"It gets up to 90 a lot of days in the summer, but we don’t have this kind of humidity," Blaker said.
Charles in charge: Ranked 55th in the world, Charles Howell III is the highest ranked player in this year's John Deere Classic field.
It's the first time since 2002 that the field at TPC Deere Run hasn't had a player ranked in the top 50 of the World Golf Rankings.
The highest ranked player in that field? It was Charles Howell III, who was 61st that week.
Not talking title defense: Michael Kim is back to defend his John Deere Classic title but was flying under the radar heading into the first round.
Unlike almost every other Deere Run champion before him (except for 2016 when Jordan Spieth did not defend his title), Kim did not have a pre-tournament media session. He was available for one-on-one interviews through Wednesday.
Amateur ace: Tom Scherzer, of Springfield, Illinois, sunk a hole-in-one in Wednesday's pro-am, acing hole No. 3 from 150 yards to help his group post a 14-under 57.
Scherzer played with pros Russell Henley and Peter Malnati, along with fellow amateurs Mark Barthel, Tom Gray and Thad Martin.
— Staff report