Bronson Burgoon had a front row seat to the best show in town Sunday.
Unfortunately for him, it left him relegated to a four-way tie for second at TPC Deere Run.
Burgoon shot a final round 2-under-par 69 and finished eight strokes back of playing partner and 2018 John Deere Classic champ Michael Kim.
"He did what he had to do and he played good and it was fun to watch," Burgoon said. "I'm running on fumes. I was hoping my adrenaline kind of kicked it; really didn't. ... I tried to get pumped up, but I was dragging all day."
Burgoon started the day five shots back of Kim and never threatened the lead. However, he continued to play well heading into this week's Open Championship at Carnoustie.
He made his third straight cut and enjoyed his second top-10 finish in his last three tournaments.
"I need to get some rest and get my feet under me a little bit, but I'm really excited about next week," he said. "For someone who has never been there before, it feels good. It's been tiring, so that's why I'm pooped."
It's safe to say Burgoon was looking forward to getting to the charter jet Sunday night.
"I'm going to have a glass of red wine," he said, "and I'm going to pass out."
Illini finish strong: A pair of former University of Illinois golfers coincidentally shot identical scores of 5-under on Sunday to finish 10-under overall and tied for 43rd. Nick Hardy and Dylan Meyer, both 2018 Illini graduates, banked $18,096 as sponsor exemptions in their second JDC appearances.
Hardy had a bogey-free back 9 with six birdies in Sunday’s fourth and final round, paired with two bogeys and a birdie on the front 9. Meyer had four birdies on the back 9 and two birdies with a bogey on the front.
Meyer shot 68-68-72-66--274, setting his personal best round of his young career with Sunday’s 66. Hardy finished 66-73-69-66--274.
Meyer also had a small fan club following on Sunday. The club, known as the “Funky Bunch,” manages the Twitter handle @FunkyBunchGolf and live-tweeted Meyer’s round.
Fairway fist pump: Late in Sunday's round, winner Michael Kim found himself fist-pumping after his tee shot on No. 18 found the fairway.
That got playing partner Bronson Burgoon's attention.
“I just don't like that tee shot at all,” said Kim, who had two birdies and a bogey on that hole ahead of Sunday's finishing par. “I got it in play and I kind of gave it a couple of fist pumps and he just said 'Will you quit fist-pumping already? You got a 40-stroke lead. You're fine.'”
The two had a good laugh as they walked off the tee box, although Burgoon told a little different story.
“He started fist-pumping because he made the fairway,” Burgoon said. “I just told him 'Knock it off. You're going to win by 10, so stop that.'”
British bound: There were 15 players who started the JDC who were headed to play in next week's Open Championship at Carnoustie.
How they fared was a mixed bag with 10 making weekend play here and cashing a check: Bronson Burgoon (T2), Francesco Molinari (T2), Matt Jones (T12), Zach Johnson (T16), Patton Kizzire (T30), Austin Cook (T34), Andrew Landry (T55), Ryan Moore (T55), Kelly Kraft (T63), Chesson Hadley (T72). Those not seeing the final 36 holes were: Sung Kang (MC), Si Woo Kim (MC), Chez Reavie (MC), Kyle Stanley (MC), Bryson DeChambeau (WD).
Bogey-free rounds: There were 36 bogey-free rounds recorded in this week’s JDC, including 10 each in the first and fourth rounds and eight in both the second and third rounds.
Six players — Scott Brown, Matt Jones, Mackenzie Hughes, Parker McLachlin, John Merrick and Conrad Shindler — each had two bogey-free rounds. None of them finished higher than 12th on the final leaderboard.
Sunday's clean cards belonged to: Francesco Molinari (64), Zach Johnson (64), Merrick (65), Brown (67), Shindler (67), Vaughn Taylor (68), McLachlin (68), Patrick Rodgers (68), Austin Cook (69), and Michael Kim (66).
Biggest check: Sean McCarty, the teaching pro at Brown Deer County Club in Coralville, missed the secondary cut that came at the end of the third round, but still cashed the second (and largest) PGA Tour check of his career.
The Solon, Iowa, resident finished tied for 77th and earned $10,730. When he tied for 23rd in the Quad-Cities Open in 1997, he made $9,912.
Big wins: The winning margin of the last three winners on the PGA Tour is a collective 21 strokes (8 strokes/Francesco Molinari/Quicken Loans National, 5 strokes/Kevin Na/A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, Michael Kim/8 strokes/JDC)
Of note: With his victory, Kim is the 10th first time winner on the PGA Tour this season and the second Seoul, South Korea, native to win on Tour in as many weeks (Kevin Na/A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier).
Only four eagles: There were 322 birdies in Sunday’s final round, but just four eagles, bringing the eagle total to 45 for the tournament. On Sunday, three of the four eagles came on the par-5 second hole from Chad Campbell, Chris Kirk, and Conrad Shindler.
John Huh’s eagle came on the par-5 No. 17 after he sunk an 81-foot, 6-inch third shot from the left fairway into the hole placed middle right.
The 18 eagles on No. 2 were the most at one hole this week; No. 17 had 14 eagles.
How'd we do?: Dispatch-Argus sports editor Marc Nesseler finished ahead of the pack with his JDC picks. Led by Francesco Molinari, Nesseler finished with a combined score of 58-under-par, two strokes ahead of Dispatch-Argus reporter Drake Lansman.
Quad-City Times assistant sports editor Bobby Metcalf finished third at 43-under while Times columnist Don Doxsie finished at 41-under.
Times sports editor Matt Coss was fifth at 38-under while Dispatch-Argus lead golf writer Tom Johnston and chief photographer Todd Mizener tied at 32-under. Quad-City Times photographer Andy Abeyta finished at 26-under-par.
By the numbers: Deere Run played to a stroke average of 68.254. For the tournament, the toughest holes at Deere Run were the par-4 18th (4.247) and par-4 9th (4.208). The par-5 2nd (4.479) and 17th (4.543) were the easiest.