All Cody Gribble could do was smile and laugh.
After having to wait through a 49-minute rain delay Friday to tap in a 2-foot, 2-inch bogey putt to finish his second round, Gribble had to endure a 1-hour, 19-minute weather delay Saturday at TPC Deere Run to putt out and finish his third round of the John Deere Classic.
"It's just the way it is," said Gribble, who is at 10-under for the tournament, in a tie for 21st place and 12 shots back of leader Michael Kim. "Honestly, it could be worse, all I had was a putt so I didn't really have to go back out and warm up and do the deal.
"It just makes the day a little longer, but it's all good. It'd be a lot worse if I was playing poorly."
Unlike Friday's tap-in, Gribble had a 14-foot, 4-inch putt waiting him when he came back out Saturday. He missed the putt to bogey his final hole of the day for the second straight round.
"You're seeing the putt and you're trying to practice the putt and you're trying to practice it out there and then you get to the course, and it is what it is," Gribble said. "That's the first time (I've had weather delays on my final green). I've definitely been called out when I've been on the last hole or the last couple of holes. When you've got a tap in and a 10-footer, it's frustrating, but they're doing their job. They're trying to keep you safe, and you've got to listen."
Worth the morning return: Tom Lovelady left Deere Run late Friday needing something special when second-round play resumed Saturday morning. And he pulled it off.
Lovelady was at 1-under, facing a 3-under cut, with two holes to go when play stopped. On his first hole of resumption, he eagled No. 17 and finished with a par to ensure a JDC check.
As fortunate was Troy Merritt. His Friday play ended on No. 18. He needed a birdie. He came back and got it, meaning a weekend of play rather than just that one hole.
Not as fortunate were Broc Everett and Stephan Jaeger. They needed birdies on the two holes they finished in the morning. Neither got one. Worse yet, Manav Shah, a Monday qualifier, just needed par for his last two holes, and went from 3-under to 2-under.
Another cut: With 82 players making the 36-hole cut, the field again was trimmed to the top 70 players plus ties following 54 holes.
Included among the 11 players who won't be back on the course Sunday is former University of Iowa player Sean McCarty, who got into the field through the Monday qualifier. He shot 72 Saturday to finish 54 holes at 2-under.
Other notables missing the secondary cut were Bill Haas, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Palmer and Brendon de Jonge, who followed a pair of 68s with a third-round 80.
Stricker scuffles late: Steve Stricker was hoping for a Saturday charge. The 51-year-old reached 9-under par for the tournament on two occasions in the third round, but made three bogeys on the back nine for an even-par 71.
At 6-under, Stricker is more than 10 shots off the lead.
"I played the last six holes rotten," he said. "Just hit a couple wayward drives, got in a couple bad positions and just didn't play that well coming in."
Stricker had high expectations coming into the week with his recent form and track record at Deere Run.
He has had difficulty figuring out the green speeds this week. Stricker has needed more than 30 putts in two of the three rounds, including a three-putt on the par-4 13th Saturday.
"I've had a hard time getting the ball to the hole all week," Stricker said. "They've just been a little bit slower than normal."
By the numbers: Even with the softer conditions and players getting to lift, clean and place their balls during Saturday's third round, TPC Deere Run wasn't exactly a pushover. The par-71 layout played to a stroke average of 68.988, which was just a stroke lower (69.841) than the second round.
On Saturday, there were 339 birdies and 12 eagles (six on No. 2 and three on No. 17 to top the charge). There were 174 bogeys (22 on No. 9 to lead the list) and 12 double bogeys (three on No. 18). There were no scores higher than doubles in the round.
The long par-4 9th hole played the toughest on Saturday, playing to an average of 4.207. The par-5 second hole was the easiest (-0.756).
Why bother?: Four players didn't bother to return to TPC Deere Run Saturday to finish their second round, choosing to withdraw instead.
Talor Gooch, who was at even par for the tournament, had just one hole left in his round but didn't return to finish No. 18.
Roberto Diaz had two holes to finish, but despite making three birdies in his previous four holes, he withdrew after playing his first 34 holes at 1-over.
Will Claxton also withdrew with two holes left, leaving the tournament at 3-over, and Cameron Beckman withdrew with three holes left, finishing at 5-over.
Those withdraws brings the total number this tournament to nine, the highest number since 11 players withdrew in 1977.
David Berganio Jr. was listed Friday night as a withdrawal, but that was changed Saturday to a disqualification after Berganio failed to sign his scorecard after his round Friday night.
Along with the two disqualifications — Danny Lee was disqualified Friday after changing his ball type during his round — 11 total players failed to complete at least 36 holes, also the most since 1977, when 12 players left before their second round was completed.