Yes, it's hot.
Well, that is kind of obvious if you spent time at TPC Deere Run on Friday.
And if you were out enjoying the golf, you were doing it in heat that hasn't descended on the tournament since 2012 when three of the four rounds were played in scorching heat, including Sunday's final round when the high was 96.
With Friday's temperatures reaching 94 degrees, it marked the first time in six years the tournament has been played in 90-plus degree heat.
"I felt my energy level get zapped a little bit, and then a couple putts dropped and the adrenaline was back up," said Johnson Wagner, who sits in a tie for second at 12-under. "Birdies make the temperature feel cool."
As the sun continued to bake the course, crowds filtered by late afternoon. And with the heat index reaching 106 degrees and the area under a heat advisory, finding a cool spot was nearly impossible.
According to the PGA Tour, when the heat index reaches 100 degrees, caddies are allowed to remove their caddie bibs without penalty. Having to lug those 40-plus-pound tour bags around, it's a good thing they were also able to wear shorts.
A good reminder to fans coming out this weekend — when temps on Sunday are expected to again reach the mid-90s — that there are places on the course to find relief. The Family Zone and the merchandise tent are air conditioned. There are also a number of cooling benches throughout the course and water replenishing stations.
Even the pros took note.
"Copious amounts of fluids," Matt Jones said. "I'm sick of water right now."
DQs and WDs: Danny Lee, needing a good day after an opening-round 1-under 70, had anything but that at TPC Deere Run on Friday, one that ended with a disqualification.
Starting on the back nine, Lee opened with the first of his three bogeys on that side. He also suffered a double on the par-3 16th. Those were offset by two birdies.
Lee who used a different putter on the back nine, enjoyed a smoother front nine that included just one birdie (on the par-5 2nd hole).
However, at some point, Lee realized he put a different ball in play during that back nine, which is an infraction of the “One Ball Rule.” Lee self-reported the infraction and as a result was disqualified after shooting a 73 that would have resulted in a missed cut.
It's not the first time Lee has faced rules infractions in the Quad-Cities. In 2015 he incurred an unusual penalty. A day after the players had played lift-clean-place rules because of soggy conditions, he picked up his ball in the middle of the fairway on No. 4 during the final round on Sunday. That penalty stroke ultimately kept him from the playoff when Jordan Spieth defeated Tom Gillis.
Along with Lee's misfortune, Jason Gore and Doug Ghim both withdrew Friday. Gore withdrew because of a back injury after 10 holes and was 3-under for the day, even par for the tournament. Ghim withdrew with an illness after five holes. He was 1-over for the day, 3-over for the tournament.
Matt Every and David Berganio Jr. also withdrew Friday. Every withdrew during the first weather delay with one hole left in his round, sitting at 6-over for the tournament. Berganio also didn't return to the course after the first weather delay.
Francque finished: Maine South High School senior-to-be Elias Francque became a bit of a celebrity in this week’s John Deere Classic when he made a successful pitch via Twitter to serve as Steven Bowditch’s caddie for the tournament.
Unfortunately, his tournament run came to an end on Friday, on Francque’s 17th birthday. Bowditch shot a 1-over-par 72 on the heels of a 73 in the first round and missed the cut. He has now missed the cut in 36 of his last 38 starts.
It wasn’t a total loss for Francque, however, who toted a carry bag and not a full-sized tour bag. He gained 180 new Twitter followers in the span of about 48 hours, going from 42 to 222.
What, no pars?: Cody Gribble had one crazy back nine Friday. After making the turn at even par for the tournament, Gribble compiled seven birdies along with a double bogey and a bogey to make the cut at 4-under.
Gribble also had to wait longer than usual to finish his round, as the horn sounded for the first weather delay as he was standing over his 2-foot, 2-inch bogey putt on No. 18. After a 49-minute delay, he made the putt.
Illini on the weekend: It's not the U.S. Open, but University of Illinois alum Dylan Meyer is getting the hang of playing for the weekend.
Meyer made the cut at Shinnecock Hills last month and followed that up by making the cut at Quicken Loans National two weeks ago. He shot a 3-under 68 Friday to enter the weekend at 6-under par, his third made cut in his fourth event as a pro.
Meyer might be joined this weekend by classmate Nick Hardy, but Hardy has his work cut out for him. He sits at 3-under for the tournament with two holes left when play resumes and had to navigate the tough eighth and ninth holes.
Mixed results for Monday qualifiers: Though Solon, Iowa, resident Sean McCarty is projected to make his first JDC cut since his 1997 debut at Oakwood Country Club, results were mixed for the other Monday qualifiers.
Manav Shah is still in contention to make the projected cut as he sits at 3-under for the tournament after playing 5-under through 16 holes during his second round.
Former Hawkeye Brian Bullington shot a pair of 3-over-par 74s in his second JDC appearance to finish 6-over and miss the projected cut. The third former Hawkeye and open qualifier, Vince India, shot 70-72 to finish 1-over and miss weekend play.
Notable cuts: Though the 36-hole cut won't become official until this morning, there are still notable players who didn't make the weekend.
Davis Love III shot 73-74 to finish 5-over while his son, Dru Love, shot 73-68 to end up 1-under. Daniel Summerhays, who finished tied for fourth in 2013, shot 76-75 to finish 9-over.
Wesley Bryan, who finished tied for third in last year's tournament, shot 71-76 to finish 5-over.
Former champions Jonathan Byrd and Sean O'Hair also missed the cut. Byrd shot 72-70 to finish even par and O'Hair shot 72-73 to finish 3-over.