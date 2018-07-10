The 2018-19 PGA Tour schedule was released Tuesday and it was as much good news as could be asked for in regards to the John Deere Classic, according to JDC tournament director Clair Peterson.
The JDC will be played July 8-14 next year and still sits ahead of The Open Championship, scheduled for Royal Port Rush Golf Club in Ireland.
The rest of the 46-event schedule looks a lot different with the majors being shuffled and the FedEx Cup Playoffs being reduced to three events from the traditional four.
“We feel this date suits us perfectly,” Peterson said. “From an agronomic standpoint, we can present a golf course that is really healthy. From the rhythm of the summer in the Quad-Cities, being early July where families are finding things to do allows us to present ourselves as we have been as a family-friendly event.
“The jet shuttle to The Open is something we are really proud of and part of our John Deere Classic experience and is still in play.”
The schedule around what will be the 49th annual Q-C PGA Tour stop next year takes on a much different landscape and actually sets up better ahead of the JDC.
In what amounts to a revision of the old Midwestern Swing (Chicago, Milwaukee, Q-C) the three prior weeks will make for much easier travel. From the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, the Tour switches coasts to The Travelers Championship (Cromwell, Conn.), and then goes to new events in Detroit (Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit Golf Club) and Minneapolis (3M Championship, TPC Twin Cities) and then to the Quad-Cities.
“Having the Minneapolis event ahead of us is going to make it easier for players to get here to do things like the Monday pro-am,” Peterson said.
Many players lament the travel from White Sulphur Springs, W. Va., calling it the toughest travel day on the Tour. That has been alleviated with the Greenbrier event being moved to the fall.
Zach Johnson, the 2015 JDC champ and board member, was pleased to see the JDC retain its spot on the Tour schedule.
“The beauty of John Deere is they have embraced that date to a degree I can't measure and basically made it their own,” said the former Cedar Rapids resident. “That's the beauty of it. There is an identity here and they are going to maintain that identity.”
The biggest change is that the partnership the JDC had with the Canadian Open on the shuttle has been nixed with the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Classic now following The Open. The same plane that took players to The Open was used by the RBC-sponsored event to take players back to Hamilton, Ontario.
“I don't see any reason why we won't cooperatively work with the FedEx folks that are now the week after The Open to get players there and back in a cost-effective fashion for us and efficient fashion for them,” said Peterson.
There could be a drawback with The Open and high-profile WGC event in back-to-back weeks following the JDC. Scheduling could become trickier for players, but Peterson feels that may not be as much of an issue with only one major following the stop here and the FedExCup Playoff schedule being reduced.
“I feel we're going to be in a stronger position with the PGA Championship no longer in August,” said Peterson, noting it's all speculation at this point how the new schedule might affect player appearances.