For the fourth straight year, the John Deere Classic has won a major award from the PGA Tour and this one honors both the tournament and title sponsor.
With a new initiative spurred by title sponsor Deere & Co., the tournament was was noted for having the “Best Title Sponsor Integration” of any of the 48 PGA Tour events played last season. The tournament was presented the award at last week's PGA Tour Winter Meetings in Palm Springs, California.
The award recognizes the tournament that best incorporates the title sponsor’s objectives and brand into every aspect of the event to deliver value, spread awareness and achieve overall goals.
“The tournament committee should be extremely proud of its hard work and innovation in making the tournament the best among its peers on Tour,” said PGA Tour Chief Tournaments and Competitions Officer Andy Pazder.
It is the first time that the JDC has won this award. The tournament has previously been recognized for for “Most Engaged Community,” “Best Social Media Activation,” and “Tournament of the Year.”
Deere & Co.'s fingerprint is on all aspects of the tournament, ranging from its financial support as title sponsor to backing the successful Birdies For Charity program that surpassed the $100 million mark in charitable contributions this year.
Because of all that Deere does for the tournament and community. JDC tournament director Clair Peterson knew this award carried more meaning.
“The Title Sponsor Integration was really an important one for us to win because the John Deere people really went all in,” Peterson said. "It was very visible for anyone that was at the tournament about the branding initiatives that they brought to life.”
Those efforts were visible all around the TPC Deere Run facility that has hosted the PGA Tour event since its opening in 2000.
Combine seats were turned into spectator benches. Excavator buckets served as golf ball containers at the practice facility. A John Deere Gator was displayed on a pile of rocks in the middle of the pond on the 18th hole. Deere equipment was again prominently displayed.
However, the biggest addition — literally and figuratively — was the brilliance of turning an excavator into a driver that sat behind the traditional big golf ball on a tee near the driveway leading to the clubhouse.
“All these things were their ideas,” said Peterson of the Deere creative team charged with adding new touches to the 48th annual PGA Tour event. “We helped enthusiastically bring these to life.
“The title sponsor relationship is critical for the long-term success of an event and seeing John Deere's renewed commitment to really highlighting their story, their messaging, their products during the week the whole world was watching was really gratifying. It was equally gratifying to have the PGA Tour give them a pat on the back for that.”
While Deere & Co. and the JDC were recognized for the initiative, Peterson wanted to make sure that credit was also given to Edwards Creative. The local company designed and built the large clubhead that proved to be a fan favorite at this year's event. All week people posed for pictures at the new display featuring the mini-van-sized driver head weighing nearly one ton and attached to a 470G excavator.
“The Edwards folks were really important to the success of this display,” said Peterson.
But, he said, there were concerns with many of the new initiatives.
“There were structural issues with every one of the ideas – how to build them, where to put them, what kind of PGA Tour regulations existed as to placement,” said Peterson. “We collaboratively narrowed down (their original list of 30 ideas) to the most impactful and the ones we thought we could bring to life on the course.”