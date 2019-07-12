071219-jdc-mm-027a.JPG

Jhonattan Vegas putts on the green of the 18th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic this morning at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN, mmclaughlin@qconline.com

Jhonattan Vegas became the last player to shoot 62 on the PGA Tour.

Vegas poured in nine birdies in a bogey-free round to vault into the lead during the second round of the John Deere Classic. It is the sixth consecutive round on Tour a player has fired 62.

"Probably the best I've felt all year, to be honest," Vegas said. "I hit the ball extremely well, kind of what I've been struggling with a little bit the past few months." 

The 34-year-old is at 13-under par at the halfway point, holding a three-shot cushion over Harold Varner III and Russell Henley. 

Vegas, who opened with a 4-under 67 on Thursday, had seven birdies in a 10-hole stretch (Nos. 13-4). He chipped in from 20 feet for par at the par-4 fifth.

In his first event since the U.S. Open, Vegas hit 16 of 18 greens. 

Varner had a second-round 65, including an eagle at the par-4 14th.

"It's nice when you're playing well to be in contention," Varner said. "Just got to keep doing what I'm doing. I feel like I'm doing a lot of things well.

"I love playing golf, and I love being here. I've played well here, so it's good to be back."

Henley had the lead for much of the morning, but made a double-bogey at the par-4 18th. 

"I didn't hit it quite as well today," he said. "A couple mistakes there on 18, but I feel confident in my game. I haven't made a cut in a while, so it's been a grind. I'm just trying to hang in there, a long way to go."

First-round leader Roberto Diaz, who had 62 Thursday, struggled in the second round. He was 1-over after 16 holes and 8-under for the tournament. 

Zach Johnson was hovering around the cut line. Johnson, who had streak of 41 consecutive rounds at par or better end Thursday, rebounded with a 4-under 67. He was in at 3-under par for 36 holes.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Editor

Prep sports editor, with emphasis on covering the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Iowa area high schools. I've been in sports journalism for 17 years, the last five at the Quad-City Times.