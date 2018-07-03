While the field won't be official until Friday afternoon, the John Deere Classic added some names to the lineup ahead of the final deadline to commit.
Among those now expected to play in next week's $5.8 million PGA Tour event at TPC Deere Run include former FedExCup winner Bill Haas, former two-time U.S. Open winner Retief Goosen, last year's JDC runner-up Patrick Rodgers.
While he was expected to return, Steve Stricker finally made it official and committed to the PGA Tour event he won three straight years from 2009-11.
Stricker had told JDC tournament director Clair Peterson that he would be back at Deere Run, but finally made the words official through the Tour office. It means the 51-year-old Stricker is skipping the Constellation Senior Players Championship in Highland Park, just outside Chicago.
Among the others to join the 156-player field are Billy Hurley III, Sam Saunders and Ryan Palmer along with Si Woo Kim, who has four top 10 finishes including a second at the RBC Heritage, and C.T. Pan, finished T17 at last week's Quicken Loans National event.
Also, three players already in the JDC field qualified for the British Open with their top-6 finishes in the D.C. area last week. While last week's winner Francesco Molinari was already in the Open, Sung Kang, Abraham Ancer and Bronson Burgoon earned their spots in Scotland and will presumably be on the charter flight the JDC offers, along with Molinari.
“That's always exciting to have guys in our field who are going to the Open,” said Peterson.
Haas is one of the top additions to the field that includes six past champions, including defending champ Bryson DeChambeau, who is at No. 6 on the FedExCup list. Haas, who won the 2011 FedExCup crown, is a three-time Presidents Cup team member.
“Obviously, a FedExCup winner – there aren't many guys in that fraternity,” said Peterson. “He's a guy we gave an exemption to when he came out of Wake Forest a few years ago and we've always had a great relationship with him.”
While this will be Haas's first QC visit since 2009, Goosen returns for the first time since 2016. This is his fourth visit to Deere Run and is coming in off missed cuts in 2015 and 16.
“A two-time U.S. Open winner, you always love that in your field along with Geoff Ogilvy, another U.S. Open winner,” said Peterson. “I really like Retief and respect his resume so far. He has always been great to have here in town. That was a pleasant surprise to have him commit.”
One of the biggest losses to the field was up-and-comer Beau Hossler, who sits at No. 26 in the FedExCup race and has cashed over $2 million this year with five top 10 finishes. He withdrew on Monday.
“We'll certainly miss having him here,” said Peterson.