SILVIS — The first John Deere Classic field list was announced Tuesday and it appears as if the 48th annual PGA Tour event is off to a good start in making the 156-man field an interesting one.
Along with defending champ Bryson DeChambeau, also in the early field are former champs Ryan Moore (2016), Zach Johnson (2012), Steve Stricker (2011-10-09), Jonathan Byrd (2007), John Senden (2006), and Sean O’Hair (2005).
They will be joined by such major champions as Davis Love III, Angel Cabrera, and Geoff Ogilvy as well as Brandt Snedeker, an eight-time PGA Tour winner and two-time Ryder Cup team member who finished T2 the last time he played at Deere Run in 2009.
More than 20 players who have won tournaments in the last two years are also among the early commitments. That groups includes Daniel Berger (a 54-hole leader at last week's U.S. Open and a 54-hole contender here last year), Wesley Bryan, Patton Kizzire, Andrew Landry, Kyle Stanley and Aaron Wise.
“There are a lot of exciting things to talk about,” said Clair Peterson, JDC tournament director of the first field release.
Among those is adding an international flavor to the early field. Italy’s Francesco Molinari and 19-year-old Chilean phenom Joaquin Niemann are among the pros to have the JDC on their schedules.
“That puts an interesting international slant to the field,” Peterson said.
Molinari, who is ranked 15th in the world, is an interesting addition considering he plays more European events than PGA Tour events. His first appearance in the Quad-Cities means he will be skipping that week's Scottish Open.
Tournament officials also announced Tuesday that Dylan Meyer, Stricker’s fellow Illinois alumnus, has been awarded a sponsor exemption, his second in as many years. Meyer and Stricker finished T20 Sunday at the U.S. Open in Meyer’s professional debut.
Also receiving a sponsor exemption is Dru Davis, son of Davis Love III. Players can commit to the field until Friday, July 6.
“We're excited,” said Peterson. “That doesn't mean that there may not be more names that comes our way in the next 19 days, but we're going to plant a stake in the ground and shout from the rooftops that we've got a great collection of players here that are going to put on a pretty entertaining event come July 9th.”