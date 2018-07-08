If you have been paying attention the last few years, you have been treated to something special at the John Deere Classic.
Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Wise. Patrick Rodgers, Patrick Reed and Zach Johnson. Webb Simpson, Matt Kuchar and Charles Howell III.
And don't forget guys named Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Jason Day, the latter whose first pro start was at TPC Deere Run in 2006.
Those are some of the PGA Tour pros who had help getting their careers kickstarted at the John Deere Classic. They all received sponsor exemptions into the annual local PGA Tour event just when their careers were getting off the ground. All have made the most of their opportunities and become standouts on the highest professional circuit.
Clair Peterson, JDC tournament director, takes incredible pride in pinpointing the up-and-coming youngsters and creating something with them that he hopes will pay dividends for the tournament in the long run as those careers skyrocket.
“We think we've got a pretty good track record over the years of introducing our fans to young athletes that they are going to enjoy watching now, and hopefully enjoy watching accomplish great things over the course of their careers,” Peterson said of using the tournament's special invitations.
“I think they represent what we try to do, and do historically, to develop relationships with players we feel are really good people and will represent us well,” Peterson said of the youngsters getting their feet wet. “They are athletes of significance. You look at what some of them have accomplished already and had success on Tour and will be there for a long time. We hope the long-term relationships bring them back to the John Deere Classic often.”
As important as those exemptions may mean to the JDC — both on a yearly basis and for the future of the event — they are just as meaningful for the players. DeChambeau is one of may JDC sponsor exemptions to win on the PGA Tour. It is not lost on him that his first PGA Tour victory came at a place that gave him one of his first looks into what the PGA Tour was all about.
“Being able to win here, going to the Masters, all of that is possible because of the John Deere Classic, and I can't thank John Deere and Mr. Clair Peterson enough for giving me the exemption a couple years ago,” DeChambeau said. “To be able to play in this event and get comfortable out here and ultimately wind up winning this event … So thank you. … Like I said, it's going to hold a special place in my heart forever.”
DeChambeau, Spieth and Johnson took advantage of the local exemptions and returned to win the JDC — Spieth twice and Johnson calling this his “fifth major.” When he was reviving his career, Wisconsin native Steve Stricker was a veteran who got some help with a coveted sponsor exemption and turned that into the help he needed to get back on track. He then logged three straight JDC victories from 2009 to 2011.
There is quite a bit more to the sponsor exemptions than just helping fill the 156-player field, and Peterson takes that task seriously.
“We're giving fans a chance to see these guys when they are getting their careers launched,” said Peterson.
Last year's event showed those exemptions get paid back. The final JDC leaderboard had eight players who had had received sponsor exemptions when they were younger among the top 24 finishers. Stricker (T5) and Chad Campbell, another golfer who had used a later-in-career exemption, finished T12.
“It's a fun part of the week,” Peterson said of watching those players turn exemptions into successful weeks. “If you are a fan of the John Deere Classic and paying attention, you know that our sponsor exemptions are important.”
This year, there's another group of youngsters who could be using the JDC as their springboard to lucrative PGA Tour careers. Heading that group is the world's top-ranked amateur, Buffalo Grove's Doug Ghim as well as fifth-ranked Norman Xiong and ninth-ranked Nick Hardy. The field also includes Broc Everett, the West Des Moines resident who won this year's NCAA individual Stroke Play Championship playing for Augusta University.
Ghim was the 2018 Ben Hogan Award winner and lowest finishing amateur at the Masters. Xiong is the 2018 Haskins Award winner as the college golfer of the year and 2018 Jack Nicklaus Award winner as the national player of the year. Hardy, a University of Illinois standout, is a two-time Big Ten Player of the Year who finished T55 at the JDC last year playing on a sponsor exemption.
“Those four stories are all different, but they are all compelling,” Peterson said. “It's really exciting going into tournament week.”