The 48th annual John Deere Classic commences Thursday morning at TPC Deere Run. Quad-City Times sports editor Matt Coss looks at 10 players to keep an eye on this week:
Wesley Bryan
Age: 28
World ranking: 129
FedEx Cup ranking: 148
Skinny: He has back-to-back top-10 finishes at Deere Run, tied for eighth in 2016 and third in 2017. This season has been a struggle with only one top-40 finish since January. A good week could go a long way in helping Bryan reach the top 125 and qualifying for the playoffs.
Bryson DeChambeau
Age: 24
World ranking: 22
FedEx Cup ranking: 6
Skinny: Defending JDC champion picked up his second PGA Tour victory in early June at the Memorial. He was 25th at the U.S. Open and ninth at the Travelers Championship in his last start. A second JDC win would virtually solidify a spot on the U.S. Ryder Cup team for DeChambeau.
Chesson Hadley
Age: 30
World ranking: 59
FedEx Cup ranking: 17
Skinny: Nobody in the field has more top 10s on the PGA Tour this season than Hadley (seven). His latest was a tie for eighth at Quicken Loans National. Finished tied for 25th here last year, Hadley is among the top 25 on Tour this year in strokes gained putting (.525).
Zach Johnson
Age: 42
World ranking: 51
FedEx Cup ranking: 53
Skinny: Johnson has only one top-five finish in 2018, but he seems to always be near the top of the leaderboard at Deere Run. He owns seven top-five finishes in his last nine appearances, including a victory in 2012. In the last nine years, he's a collective 148-under par on D.A. Weibring's design.
Francesco Molinari
Age: 35
World ranking: 16
FedEx Cup ranking: 42
Skinny: Molinari lapped the field at the Quicken Loans National two weeks ago with an eight-shot victory, the first by an Italian on the PGA Tour since 1947. A five-time winner on the European Tour, Molinari is making his first appearance at TPC Deere Run. He's the highest-ranked player in the field.
Chez Reavie
Age: 36
World ranking: 54
FedEx Cup ranking: 25
Skinny: Reavie has a good track record on TPC courses this season — second at TPC Scottsdale (Phoenix Open), 30th at TPC Sawgrass (Players) and sixth at TPC Southwind (St. Jude Classic). He's seventh on the PGA Tour in driving accuracy at 71 percent.
Patrick Rodgers
Age: 25
World ranking: 128
FedEx Cup ranking: 79
Skinny: Already making his seventh start here, Rodgers was the 54-hole leader last July before finishing second. Given his Indianapolis roots and love affair with this tournament, Rodgers — still seeking his first PGA Tour win — would be a popular winner among the fans.
Brandt Snedeker
Age: 37
World ranking: 95
FedEx Cup ranking: 115
Skinny: It has been nine years since he's been in the Quad-Cities, but he had four rounds in the 60s and tied for second that season. Snedeker was 15th at Texas Open and sixth in Memphis this year. Snedeker is aiming for his first PGA Tour since January 2016.
Kyle Stanley
Age: 30
World ranking: 38
FedEx Cup ranking: 33
Skinny: A two-time winner on the PGA Tour, Stanley tied for second at the Memorial in early June. He has four top 25s at Deere Run in his last seven starts, including a second in 2011. Stanley is third on Tour in driving accuracy (72.06) and fifth in greens in regulation (71.46).
Aaron Wise
Age: 22
World ranking: 74
FedEx Cup ranking: 23
Skinny: Picked up his first PGA Tour win at the Byron Nelson Classic in May, but has missed four straight cuts since. He finished tied for 16th at Deere Run two years ago on a sponsor's exemption. Wise ranks among the top 15 on Tour in birdie average at 4.13 per round.