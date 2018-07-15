At one point during the second round of the John Deere Classic, it looked like the two mainstays of the tournament might not be playing the weekend at TPC Deere Run.
But come the final round Sunday, there were Zach Johnson and Steve Stricker, climbing up the leaderboard once again.
Johnson fired a 7-under 64, matching Francesco Molinari for the low round Sunday, and finished tied for 16th at 14-under. Stricker shot a 4-under 67 and finished in a tie for 43rd at 10-under.
"I should be thankful I made the cut," Johnson said. "Tell you what, Friday afternoon there was a part of me that was OK missing the cut, it was so painfully hot and humid. But now you know you have an opportunity on the weekend to move up the board."
Johnson entered this week feeling he was ready to contend for his second JDC title. But it took too long to get going and he was never going to catch champion Michael Kim after starting the day 15 shots back of the lead.
Still, a bogey-free final round is hopefully a good sign as Johnson heads to Carnoustie for the Open Championship this week.
"I'm very excited, but I was excited coming into this week, too," he said. "I think, if anything, I might have got a little too in front of myself Thursday, Friday as far as just outcome, scorecard thoughts. Maybe forced it a little bit."
Stricker also struggled at times this week but birdied his final three holes to go out on a high note.
"That was a nice way to finish," he said. "I hit some really good quality shots today. To birdie 18, I don't think I made birdie there since (my third win in 2011), from the bunker to the back of the green to the putt."
While Johnson heads across the pond, Stricker is taking next week off, heading to Romeoville, Illinois to watch his daughter Bobbi, a junior on the University of Wisconsin women's team, compete in the Illinois Women's Open starting today.
"I get to put a different hat on and watch and not have to play," Stricker said. "I get to critique her for a change."
What hasn't changed is the fan support either Stricker or Johnson received. With them playing in back-to-back pairings Sunday, fans lined the course to see the two players who have been behind so much of the tournament's success.
Johnson will likely always be back — on the tournament's board of directors — but Stricker's status becomes more of a question every season.
He missed the Senior Players Championship this week and the grind of the four rounds will continue to wear on a body that will be 52 years old next year.
But as of Sunday, Stricker's passion for this tournament wasn't wavering.
"It wasn't a hard choice to come here this year," he said. "To miss a major on the Champions Tour to be here was a little bit of a no-brainer for me because of what's happened for me here over the years and how fond I am of this place and how special it is to me.
"So I plan on coming back."