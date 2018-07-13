When karma bites, she bites really hard.
Just ask Bryson DeChambeau.
On Wednesday, as defending champion, he was doing an obligatory media session ahead of the 48th annual John Deere Classic. DeChambeau was asked about his fitness routine.
His answer was honest, if not a little short-sighted. He said that he does his own stretching routines on his own.
“I'm only 24, so I shouldn't have too many,” he said of injuries.
“What was that,” said the golfing gods?
About 30 hours later, the 2017 JDC champ was no longer defending his first PGA Tour title. A shoulder injury suffered during his round on Thursday ultimately led to him withdrawing from the tournament.
Chomp.
That was a big bite out of the field in the $5.8 million tourney that needed a big-name draw after pre-tournament withdrawals from Brandt Snedeker and Daniel Berger.
That was also a tough lesson for the California native who had one WD in 2017 (Genesis Open when playing on a sponsor exemption) and one earlier this year when back issues took him out of the Valspar Championship in March, a week after not playing in the Honda Classic.
On Thursday, after graciously stopping to talk to media after leaving the fitness trailer following an initial assessment, DeChambeau had a different tune. He was asked if he had ever suffered a similar shoulder injury.
“No, never. First time,” said DeChambeau, who was 3-over after 15 holes and on the green at No. 16 looking at birdie when he called it a tournament. “So, you know, I guess — look, I'm 24. I'm not that old, but I've used my body quite a bit. I've hit a lot of golf balls, so probably further down the road than most at the age of 24. I just got to take care of my body a little better.”
Most of us when we were that age probably didn't think much about taking care of ourselves, either. Then again, most of us weren't playing professional golf for millions of dollars.
We were young. We were dumb. We were invincible.
Tell that to karma.
Gaining a little perspective — if not a few years — can change your outlook.
The two-time Tour winner doesn't think this injury and the disappointment of not being able to be here this weekend to defend his title will affect his mentality moving forward.
“Mentally, no,” DeChambeau said. “I'm hitting it really, really well. I think that I just got to take care of my body a little bit better. I'm learning more and more each year, almost every month pretty much.”
DeChambeau was in Denver on Friday to see his personal trainer Greg Roskopf for further evaluations and treatment and to see if “he can put me back together.
“I can't always see him every single day," DeChambeau said. "It's unfortunate, but I've been doing pretty well on my own. Unfortunately these things happen. You strike a root or whatever in the ground and your wrist is going to hurt. It's just what happens. Unfortunately today this rough got me. Hopefully I can learn from that and get better.”
And be better at keeping karma at bay.