Golf can be a tough game.
Sometimes life can be even tougher.
And sometimes the two meet.
“I grinded it out well,” Hunter Mahan said.
He was speaking of his Saturday 2-under 69 at TPC Deere Run in the third round of the $5.8 million John Deere Classic.
He just as easily could have been talking about his day. Period.
Or the day and weeks before that.
Or the days to come.
Mahan, a 16-year pro, returned to Tour play this week after his sister-in-law Katie Enloe died of leukemia last week, leaving behind her husband Jason Enloe, a former player on the Nationwide Tour, and their two young daughters, ages 5 and 3.
He knows they are watching from their home in Texas.
“It feels normal, but it feels weird at the same time,” said Mahan of playing for the first time since the Travelers Championship in late June. “You never know how it's going to feel until something like this happens to you. It's a weird feeling. … You just keep living, but it's an odd feeling since you don't know what you should be doing.”
For Mahan, being on the golf course was a return to normalcy. He and his wife, Kandi, and three children are in town for the week. Hunter's mom and Kandi's mom are with them. Being with the family was a step in the healing process. A small one, but a step.
“I'm excited about my game and playing tournaments.” said Mahan, who was 7-under through three rounds at TPC Deere Run. “It feels good to be out here, but it's been, obviously, an emotional time for me and my family. I can't expect to come out here and be in a place to compete like everyone else.”
After his Saturday round as he walked into the scoring trailer on the hill overlooking No. 18, Kandi quizzed Hunter if he wanted to have dinner at home or eat out. He deferred to her. It sounded like a conversation they might have had thousands of times in his years on Tour. They both smiled over the lack of a decision.
Sometimes it feels normal.
Sometimes, it doesn't.
“It will feel different forever; we think about her every day,” said Mahan, who has Katie's “KJE” initials emblazoned on his golf bag in orange letters. “A lot of days are different – it's not something that will ever go away.
“It feels weird to be living a normal life and going through normal things; it feels strange to do that.”
But he keeps plugging away. And having the support of those on Tour helps.
“Jason played on the Nationwide Tour for a long time, and his wife was out there supporting him, so there's quite a quite few players and caddies who knew Jason and Katie,” said Mahan. “They send their support. I can tell a lot of them don't know what to say. They say they're thinking about us, and it's much appreciated.
“When you're out here on Tour, you meet everyone's wife and families so it feels like a big traveling group out here.”
When Katie died, Tour pro Martin Laird's wife, Meagan, organized to have players and caddies wear orange ribbons at the Quicken Loans National.
“That was really nice of them to do that,” said Mahan. “That shows what the PGA Tour is all about and the quality of people we have on Tour.”
The Mahans are finding that there is plenty of support for them from their family, friends and fans. That is a bit of normal that will never change.