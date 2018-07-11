Francesco Molinari has been racking up the frequent flyer miles the past few weeks.
After winning his first PGA Tour event at the Quicken Loans National in Washington, D.C., two weeks ago, Molinari flew back to his home in London to help his son finish his last week of school.
He's back in the United States this week, looking to follow up his first Tour win at the John Deere Classic before he heads back across the pond to Scotland for the Open Championship.
"I feel this time of the season obviously we play a lot," Molinari said. "There is not a need to do a lot of work. It's more about the quality of what you do."
Molinari's quality of play has been at a high level in the last two months. Since missing the cut at The Player's Championship in early May, Molinari — who splits his time between the PGA and European tours — has two wins, a runner-up at the Italian Open and a top 25 finish at the U.S. Open.
In that stretch, the Italian has moved up from 33rd in the world to 15th entering this week at TPC Deere Run.
"It's been a frustrating year, to be honest. At the beginning of the season I felt like I was playing well and hitting the ball well but not getting enough out of it," he said. "So it's great to turn a season around like that, like I've done in the last few weeks. There is still time to hopefully add more wins or more good results anyway."
Molinari pointed to his putting as a big factor in his recent success. He ranks second on the PGA Tour in strokes gained from tee to green but 191st in putting. At Quicken Loans, he finished 17th in strokes gained putting, helping him cruise to an eight-shot win.
He feels that sets him up well for this week, his first time playing TPC Deere Run.
"I think I'm lucky enough that I play the game in a way that you can play most courses, to be honest, if I'm in good form, which I am at the moment," he said. "If I can keep the improvements on the putting going, I think I can win more tournaments in general."
Molinari has done plenty in the last two months to help his future on both tours. With a win at the BMW PGA Championship and the runner-up finish at the Italian Open, Molinari is currently fourth on the European Ryder Cup rankings list, which would automatically qualify him for the team.
His win at Quicken Loans vaulted him from 123rd to 43rd on the FedEx Cup standings and puts him in position to qualify for the Tour Championship.
"I was right on the bubble, so to get that many points and jump up the rankings, it was massive," he said. "It gives me a chance now with these coming tournaments before the playoffs to try and get some more points to get closer to the Tour Championship.
"The Ryder Cup is the same. In the end, I think if you approach every week doing your best and with good processes ... that's the best way to reach long-term goals like the Ryder Cup."
Molinari initially committed to play at the John Deere Classic to improve his FedEx Cup standings, but his win at Quicken Loans took care of that.
He could have withdrawn from the tournament and stayed in England to prepare for next week, but Molinari welcomed the opportunity to play a new course, with the charter jet an added perk.
"I don’t think there is a recipe to play well at majors," Molinari said. "Last year I stayed at home; this week (last year) I went up to Birkdale to see the course, play it the week before a few times, and then I end up missing the cut. So I thought, why not try something different? Obviously Zach Johnson plays here, and he’s won (the Open) in the past so hopefully it works for next week as well."