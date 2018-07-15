Two weeks ago at Quicken Loans National, Francesco Molinari left the rest of the field helpless, pulling away to an eight-shot victory.
Sunday, he found himself on the other side of the coin.
Despite shooting a 7-under 64, tied with Zach Johnson for the low round Sunday at the John Deere Classic, all Molinari could do was look up at the scoreboard as Michael Kim never even threatened to come back to the field, cruising to an eight-shot victory at TPC Deere Run.
"I think (Saturday) he kind of put the tournament to rest," Molinari said of Kim. "He's really playing some really, really good golf; making the golf course look easier than it really is. ... Looks like a very well-deserved first win."
It was all-around a good tournament for Molinari, who finished in a four-way-tie for second at 19-under-par. And perhaps more importantly for Molinari, he continues to build on a strong stretch of golf.
He's played his last two tournaments a combined 40-under, and since missing the cut at The Player's Championship in May, has two wins and two runner-up finishes in five tournaments.
Ranked 15th in the world, Molinari hopes to carry this momentum into the Open Championship next week at Carnoustie. He's finished in the top 25 in his last three major tournaments.
"I'm aware as well that it's going to be a challenge for everyone. It's a tough course. Obviously all the best players in the world are going to be there," Molinari said. "I don't need to get ahead of myself. Still going to be about the process and about hitting good shots and just see where that takes me."
Getting ahead of himself may have been what cost Molinari a chance at his second straight win.
He was four shots back of Kim after two rounds and started his third round 3-under before a double bogey on No. 9 derailed his momentum and led to a 1-under 70.
With a night to sleep on it, Molinari returned to form Sunday with seven birdies and no bogeys.
"There was definitely a bit of anger last night and it probably helped me today," Molinari said. "It's golf. Everyone is going to have disappointing days. The main thing is learning from them.
"I think I learned a lesson (Saturday) of just trying too hard to try and catch Michael. I should have been more patient. We live and learn and hopefully next time I'll do better."
Molinari originally committed to play in the Quicken Loans and John Deere Classic in an attempt to improve his position in the FedEx Cup Standings.
That mission was accomplished as he moved up from 123rd to 27th in the standings with his last two tournaments.
"I couldn't dream of doing much better than this," he said. "I'm in a much stronger position now heading into the summer and then the playoffs, so I need to keep going."
This was Molinari's first trip to Silvis as he flew into Moline from his home in London on Monday. Now it's over to Scotland to get ready for a run at his first major championship.
With the John Deere Classic falling before the Open again next year, Molinari couldn't commit to whether he would return next year but he's used to flying back and forth between continents with him splitting time between the PGA and European Tours.
"There is going to be a lot of thought going into it. We'll see," he said. "I've enjoyed my time here. I think it's a good course for me, that suits my game, so hopefully I'll be back soon."