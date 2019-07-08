Steve Allan’s summer vacation is going to have an extended stay in the Quad-Cities.
The 45-year-old has been traveling the Midwest with his family, playing in Monday qualifiers and looking for another avenue back to the PGA Tour.
He found one this week after shooting a 9-under 63 at the qualifier for the John Deere Classic at Pinnacle Country Club.
Allan is one of four to qualify for this week’s PGA Tour event, along with Austen Truslow, John Catlin and Dylan Meyer.
"It's been a while," Allan said. "We've got a hotel room already because we're already here. They still do the Big Dig so the boys will love that and it will be good fun."
After making the turn at 3-under, Allan eagled No. 1, his 10th hole of the day, and shot 6-under on his final nine holes.
"I had a good start, three birdies in a row (on the front), and then I didn't make any more and then obviously you want to get it going because you know the score's going to be low," Allan said. "I had a good drive, a good hybrid in there to about eight feet and made it. That gave you the, not really a cushion, but it put you right in there. You knew you had a chance from then on."
Allan last played on the PGA Tour at the Sony Open in 2018, finishing tied for 69th. Since then, the Melbourne, Australia, native has played on the PGA Tour of Australasia but missed the cut in two events this year.
As his knowledge of the Big Dig shows, Allan is no stranger to TPC Deere Run. He’s played in the John Deere Classic seven times, his best finish a tie for 29th in 2001. However, this will be the first time he’s played in the event since he missed the cut in 2009 and he expects plenty to have changed.
"It will be good," he said. "A lot of new faces and a lot of young guys like Austen crashing out there."
Truslow is one of those new faces that will be out at TPC Deere Run. The 23-year-old matched Allan’s round with a 63 of his own, which included an eagle on the 380-yard par-4 10th hole.
"That was big, for sure. I played solid on the front, made a few bad swings but I was very happy with where my game was and I made a great driver swing on 10 ... That gave me a lot of confidence for the rest of the nine."
Truslow played two weeks ago at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, missing the cut but he does have a top-10 finish on the PGA Tour, finishing tied for 10th at the Puerto Rico Open in February.
After turning pro at 19, Truslow has played mainly this season on the Asian Tour. He has recently developed a renewed appreciation for the Monday qualifier after going that route to qualify for the Rocket Mortgage Classic. He missed qualifying for last week’s 3M Open by one shot.
"I think I learn more from the Mondays," he said. "I knew I could play well on the Mondays but I never really felt it was worth my time because I didn't think I was good enough, consistently, to shoot a low enough score to qualify.''
Though Truslow has never played TPC Deere Run, he's coached by Mike Bender, who was the caddie when Zach Johnson won the John Deere Classic in 2012.
"I'll probably give Mike a call. Hopefully I'll see him this week," Truslow said. "I'll get some good practice rounds in and make a game plan for the course."
Allan and Truslow were among the last groups to finish their rounds while Catlin had to wait about 90 minutes to see if he qualified after shooting 8-under.
Catlin, who is ranked 179th in the world, has spent most of the season on the European Tour. His best finish was a tie for 12th at the Made in America presented by FREJA in May. He also finished tied for sixth at the Singha Thailand Masters on the All Thailand Golf Tour in March.
Catlin has played in three PGA Tour events this year as well, tying for 44th at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.
Meyer is a familiar name on the John Deere Classic field after receiving a sponsor exemption the past two seasons, finishing tied for 43rd last year.
"Playing it that many times is good for me and it's nice to see a course over and over again," Meyer said. "(Tournament director Clair Peterson) and all of them have been great to me, letting me come and play all the time so I'm excited to be there again."
Since last year's JDC, the University of Illinois product has played on the Korn Ferry Tour but had to withdraw from last week’s Utah Championship with food poisoning.
Now healthy, he’s excited to return to TPC Deere Run after shooting 7-under Monday.
"I'm just ready to get out there and compete," he said. "Show them what I've got."