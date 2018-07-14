No matter what Mother Nature throws at the John Deere Classic, the TPC Deere Run agronomy staff has handled it — again and again.
Even with over two inches of rain at the Silvis facility, superintendent Alex Stuedemann and his staff had the course ready for second round resumption early Saturday morning. They had it pieced back together after another gulley-washer of .8-inches stopped play at 10:38 a.m.
Action resumed in the third round after a delay of 2-hours, 33-minutes.
And even a third wave of rain — and a second Saturday stoppage — couldn't stop the crew from having the course in shape to allow the third round to finish before darkness set in.
“Hardest working gentlemen on the golf course,” said Steve Carman, vice president of Rules, Competition & Administration for the PGA Tour, of the agronomy staff. “They had four or five bunker crews with about 10 or 15 guys in each bunker. They looked like ants out there working so hard.”
The always-upbeat Stuedemann said his staff of 25 was joined by a volunteer staff of 25 and 15 from local landscaper Uncommon Ground that does tremendous work around the TPC facility before and during the tournament.
“Can't speak highly enough, though, not only of our staff and the volunteers from around the world, but a special commendation goes to the Uncommon Ground guys, again,” said Stuedemann. “Most of their guys woke up in the middle of the night and were at our shop by 4:30 a.m. and made the difference in allowing us to do the normal maintenance for the tournament while also getting bunkers fixed.”
Stuedemann said that the course handled the 3.1 inches of rain that fell in the roughly 15 hour window going back to Friday evening when rain stopped second-round play with 24 players on the course. He said there was little damage done other than bunkers being washed away and a few drains being clogged by accumulated leaves.
“They did an unbelievable job,” said Harold Varner III of the work done by the agronomy staff. “I'm just glad I wasn't on the maintenance crew because they are going to be out here from literally sun up to sun down. … We appreciate it; well, I do because I worked maintenance (at Gaston Country Club), and it wasn't the most incredible thing.”
Even with the crew of 65 getting things put back together in good shape, the weather forecast led the Tour to implement lift-clean-place rules to start the third round knowing it was going to be wet at some point during the day.
If the forecast had been for dry weather, Carman said the course handled Friday's deluge of 2.3 inches so well that the plan was to play the third round with the ball down.
With the third round being completed on Saturday, the plan is for twosomes off the first tee per a usual Sunday finishing round.
“The players prefer to play in twos, and having everybody finishing on 18 is more desirable for the gallery and for the tournament,” said Carman. “This particular tournament is impressive coming to the 18th hole with the amphitheater and structures on the left; it really is pretty exciting.”
To get done on schedule, though, is a tribute to Stuedemann and his staff.