JDC TITLE DEFENSE

Here is a look at the best finishes by John Deere Classic champions the following year since the tournament moved to TPC Deere Run in 2000:

Year;Champion;Next year

2009;Steve Stricker;1

2010;Steve Stricker;1

2012;Zach Johnson;T2

2003;Vijay Singh;T4

2004;Mark Hensby;T4

2011;Steve Stricker;T5

2013;Jordan Spieth;T7