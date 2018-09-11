Kurt Slattery enjoyed a defining moment in his golf career in the summer of 2017 when he made a remarkable rally to earn a spot in the John Deere Classic and play two solid rounds at TPC Deere Run.
However, for now at least, that PGA Tour event may be a highlight moment in his pro golf career.
After a couple of years chasing success on mini tours, the former Rockridge prep standout has decided to detour his dreams.
“Even though I had some great tournaments, I was never getting closer to my goal of getting to the PGA Tour or Web.com Tour than I was starting the week,” Slattery said. “It was just starting to wear on me so much.”
Along with that frustration, physical injuries were starting to mount and the 28-year-old said that emotionally he was “getting burned out” and “tired of barely making ends meet” on the grueling mini-tour grind.
During a conversation while he was driving to Colorado this past week, Slattery said that he decided to take some time off and came back home to be with family and friends.
“I took a break from the chase on August 13th and haven't played a full round of golf since.” Slattery said. “And I haven't missed it. I was spending time with family and loved every single minute of that.
“I just decided I wanted to do other things with my life."
Those “other things,” though, aren't taking him too far from the golf course. He was on his way to start working at Ballyneal Golf and Hunt Club in Holyoke, Colo., where he said he will spend a little time while caddying at the private club.
What his future might include is still up in the air, he said. However, while the door has shut on his pro golf aspirations for now, the lock has not been turned.
“I promised my dad and brother that if that itch ever comes back,” he said, “I'll scratch it.”
However, he also made a promise to himself.
“Yeah, I think it will,” he said of the desire returning to play competitively. “But I'm not going to force it. I feel like I am going to wake up one day and say, 'man I really feel like playing some golf today.'”