One of the bigger names that was expected to be part of this week's 156-player field for the $5.8 million John Deere Classic had to pull out of the annual PGA Tour event.
Brandt Snedeker called JDC tournament director Clair Peterson on Monday with the news that the eight-time Tour winner had to adjust his schedule because of a problematic hand injury and would not be playing this week.
A scintillating final-round 64 on Sunday at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier led to a third-place tie and earned Snedeker a spot in next week's Open Championship at Carnoustie in Scotland. That also moved the 37-year-old to No. 84 on the FedEx Cup list from No. 115 and to No. 86 in the latest Official World Golf Ranking.
“Being a brand ambassador for RBC means he has to play the week after the British Open in the RBC Canadian Open and he is brand ambassador for Wyndham and has to play in that event (Aug. 16-19),” said Peterson of Snedeker. “He just wasn't sure how his hand would hold up. … We hate losing him from the field, but understand his situation.”
That bit of bad news in terms of the field was tempered, though. Peterson said that Snedeker asked for information to send a donation to the JDC's Birdies For Charity fund.
Snedeker's withdrawal was one of a number of Monday moves pertaining to the field. In all, there were seven players to withdraw from the tournament. The tournament went to the alternate list to fill all seven spots.
One of the more intriguing players to WD was Abraham Ancer. The 27-year-old Texas native who plays out of Mexico is No. 93 in the FedEx Cup ranking and owns a No. 174 OWGR spot. Ancer has three Top 10 finishes on Tour this year, including a best of T4 at the Quicken Loans National two weeks ago that earned him a spot next week's Open Championship.
The others to drop from the field were: Eric Axley, Jon Curran, Rick Lamb, Will MacKenzie, and Steve Marino.
Those to get in off the alternate list are: Cameron Beckman, Jason Gore, Andres Romero, Charlie Wi, Craig Barlow, Arjun Atwal and Steven Bowditch.
Monday ace: Sometimes playing in a Monday pro-am can be a grind for the PGA Tour player involved. It turned into a special memory for Lanto Griffin on Monday at TPC Deere Run. The 30-year-old, ninth-year pro recorded an ace on the 224-yard, 12th hole using a 5-iron.