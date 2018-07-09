Norman Xiong knows the stories of those who have come before him at the John Deere Classic and used this event to skyrocket to PGA Tour success.
The 19-year-old, though, understands that the quick route to Tour fame and fortune is the exception rather than the rule. There are, after all, only so many Jordan Spieths on Tour.
And that knowledge has him content to use his seven sponsor exemptions — including one this week to play in the $5.8 million JDC — to get a feel for professional golf and life on Tour after eschewing his college and amateur careers to turn pro in May.
While out of college, the lessons have changed for the California native.
“Honestly, I think everything is different except for the golf itself,” admitted Xiong ahead of playing in Monday's John Deere Golf Pro-Am at TPC Deere Run. “The golf, when you're out on the golf course, a course is a course. That's probably the only normal thing.
“Traveling, the people you're with, the people you have to talk to, is all different. In college, you're with your teammates, coaches.”
There's also the prep, which is drastically different.
He noted that in college, you drive into town a day ahead of a tournament, maybe see the course once and then attack it. He has been here since Saturday after missing the cut at last week's Tour stop in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. His prep began on Sunday with a practice round with former Oregon Duck and fellow Tour young gun Aaron Wise.
“Played it (Sunday) and loved it,” said Xiong of the par-71 Deere Run layout. “The conditions are super-pro, really nothing wrong. Pretty straight-forward course. Greens are somewhat undulating; try to stay below the hole. But it's really scoreable, I think. If you're in position in the fairway, most of them are birdie holes.”
It is a good test of golf that awaits Xiong and the rest of the 156-player field.
A product of the First Tee program, Xiong was an accomplished amateur and ranked No. 5 by Scratch Players before turning pro on May 30. His one year playing collegiately at the University of Oregon was impressive as he won the 2018 Mickelson Award (Freshman of the Year), the 2018 Haskins Award (College Golfer of the Year), and the Jack Nicklaus Award (National Player of the Year). The Walker Cup and Palmer Cup team member also won the 2017 Western Amateur and was 2nd in medal play at the 2017 U.S. Amateur.
But all that only set the table for what lies ahead.
“I've barely just started and it's a learning process,” said Xiong. “Right now is definitely a time when I need to step back and really absorb everything. Being able to see what it's like out here is huge for me and my caddie to experience it first-hand on our own. … We're also looking long-term, so even if these tournaments don't go as good as I want, it is still something that I can hold very valuable to me in the future.”
Which appears, by all accounts to be a bright one. But the expectations are tempered as this is just his third start in a Tour event and the second of his pro career – he also had an exemption into the Farmers Insurance Open in January.
Still, there is a quiet confidence that Xiong brings to the course as he takes advantage of these early chances which he says are all about “learning.”
“I know I have the game, especially after that first tournament,” said Xiong, who shot a pair of 69s last week and missed the cut by a stroke, as did Wise. “It's just about bringing it out and realizing what kind of life is out here for me.”
Xiong is not putting any pressure on himself to replicate the accomplishments of Spieth and others who have taken the Tour by storm in their first forays. He knows that time on the Web.com Tour is possible and is willing to accept that path if required.
“That's definitely a possibility, but I believe that when that's not the only thing you're thinking about and when there's no expectations, the possibilities are even greater,” said Xiong. “That's definitely not something I'm thinking about or trying hard to do. I'm out here just trying to play my best golf and everything should take of itself.”