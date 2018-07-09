In a field of 74 talented golfers hungry for one of four qualifying spots at this year’s John Deere Classic, the smallest of things can make or break your shot at joining this year’s local PGA Tour event.
Brian Bullington, a 24-year-old former Iowa Hawkeye and Frankfort, Ill. resident, shot the low of 9-under 63 Monday at Pinnacle Country Club to earn his second JDC appearance. Fellow former Hawkeyes Sean McCarty and Vince India both shot 65s to tie for the second spots, followed by Manav Shah, who grabbed the final spot with a 6-under 66.
Bullington started the morning with a bogey-free back 9 with six birdies, finishing the day with eight birdies, one bogey, and an eagle on hole No. 7. Bullington, who has been playing on the Latin Tour, kept a clear mind and a one-shot-at-a-time approach.
“I wasn’t really trying to hit birdies, I was just trying to hit it to the fast side and roll in a few putts,” said Bullington, a 2015 Iowa grad. “They just kept going in. It was good to see the ball go in early.”
Bullington’s first JDC was as a sponsor’s invite in 2016. Although he avoided setting a hard goal of making the cut this year, he said this year’s JDC will be much different.
“Just having two years to practice and get better; this is my third year as a pro now, and I just feel like I’m a different player,” Bullington said. “So I’m excited to get back and play with the big boys.”
He also credited his coach, John Perna of TPS Player Service, for strengthening his game.
“I’m just trying to take it one shot at a time and see how long I can run this out for. If you play good golf, it will hold up anywhere.”
McCarty, a 1995 Iowa graduate and head pro at Coralville’s Brown Deer Golf Club, earned his sixth JDC appearance and first since 2013. The 45-year-old also will play in this year’s PGA Championship after tying for second at the PGA Professional Championship a few weeks ago. McCarty's only year of making the JDC cut was in 1997, when he finished tied for 23rd.
India, 29, the Big Ten Player of the Year as a senior in 2011, will make his JDC debut.
Shah is a 26-year-old from Bakersfield, Calif., who tied for 20th at the Freedom 55 Financial Open in early June. He will also make his JDC debut.
Andrew Loupe, who tied for 16th at the JDC in 2016, was among four golfers who tied for fifth with a 6-under 67.
Local favorites David Lawrence of Moline and Kurt Slattery of Taylor Ridge, who both made their JDC debuts last year, fell short of qualifying. Lawrence was only two strokes back of forcing a playoff, shooting a 4-under 68 which tied him for ninth among five others. Slattery finished with a 1-over 73.
Lawrence, who shot six birdies, had his only two bogeys of the day come on his first hole and his last hole.
He was 2-under after the back 9, and got to 5-under after birdies on holes five, six, and seven. But his 15-foot chip for birdie on eight was just a blade short.
“This thing was tracking, I counted it; it was in,” Lawrence said. “It catches the top lip and somehow rims around and stays on the edge. And I knew at that point from being in the last group that six was the number. I tried to rip a driver down 9 and hit it in the right rough and had a little pitch shot to make for birdie and get in, and just ran it by the hole.
“You have a chance on the last hole in the Monday qualifier, and that’s all you can really ask for.”
Lawrence said there’s nowhere he would rather be than the JDC at TPC Deere Run, but he is playing solid golf right now and believing in his game. He received a sponsor’s exemption to join the field at last year’s JDC, but he knows there are no guarantees in golf.
“I’ve got a busy summer lined up with qualifiers, state opens, and come this fall, gear up for qualifying school,” Lawrence said. “I went to Europe last year, and I’ll probably do Europe and Asia this year.”