Bryson DeChambeau has an unconventional approach to playing golf.
His golf swing is built on a simple one-plane motion. His iron shafts are all similar size, approximately the length of a 7-iron.
Recently, DeChambeau was spotted on television using a mathematical compass (a protractor) in his yardage book at the Travelers Championship to help him locate "true pin positions."
Nicknamed the mad scientist, the 24-year-old DeChambeau does not mind deviating from the norm. He has been labeled as one of the most interesting men in golf.
"You can call me what you want — Sheldon or Wolowitz — or whatever," DeChambeau said in late May at John Deere Classic media day, referencing characters on the popular physics-centered television sitcom "The Big Bang Theory."
“But look, I’m trying to play golf to the best of my ability, using science and technology to aid in that journey. I still have feel and emotion in there, obviously, and that can all hopefully be beneficial as I mold the two together.”
As unorthodox as his tactics are and despite those associated with the game questioning his methods, DeChambeau is producing results.
Prepared to defend on the PGA Tour for the first time in his career this week at TPC Deere Run, DeChambeau has vaulted to 22nd in the Official World Golf Rankings, is sixth in the FedEx Cup standings and is in the mix to make his first United States Ryder Cup team this fall.
"People always kind of scrutinize me saying I'm too technical and whatnot," said DeChambeau, who studied physics at Southern Methodist University. "It's all just to aid my feel.
"The tougher the situation gets, the more I can rely on the numbers to be able to bring myself back down and be comfortable."
Raised in Clovis, California, DeChambeau has built his game on the principles of two books — "The Golfing Machine" by Homer Kelley and "Vector Putting" by H.A. Templeton.
Kelley's book was the reason DeChambeau elected to create his irons all the same length.
"When I look back on it, it's really the reason why I know my golf swing so well, because it literally laid out every single little thing and told me, these are all potential options of how to swing the golf club," DeChambeau said.
DeChambeau had an accomplished amateur resume.
One of only five players to capture NCAA and U.S. Amateur Championships in the same year along with Jack Nicklaus, Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods and Ryan Moore, DeChambeau played on Palmer and Walker Cup teams.
Still, he has his detractors. NBC analysts were critical of his pre-shot routine and slow play earlier this year at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
"He takes flack sometimes because a lot of people don't understand or deal well with people who are different," former Stanford standout and 22-year-old Maverick McNealy said in an interview with Golf Digest in 2016.
DeChambeau's golf tactics were particularly criticized when he was in the midst of eight consecutive missed cuts last year.
"I felt like I didn't belong out here for a little bit," he admitted.
After not making the weekend at last year's U.S. Open, DeChambeau returned home and did a thorough self-evaluation.
About a month later, he was hoisting the bronze buck trophy on the 18th green at Deere Run with an epic Sunday comeback.
DeChambeau called it vindication afterward.
Still, the consistency wasn't there. He missed the cut the following week at the British Open and never had a top 25 finish the remainder of the year.
"I went back to the drawing board again after the playoffs," DeChambeau said.
DeChambeau has made 16 cuts in 18 tournaments this year, produced seven top-10 finishes and collected almost $4.5 million in earnings. He ranks among the top 20 on Tour in greens in regulation (70.28) and averages 4.18 birdies per round.
He earned his second win on Tour with a playoff victory at Nicklaus' event, the Memorial Tournament in early June.
"You wait and see," Nicklaus said in the post-tournament press conference. "If (Bryson) wins a few more tournaments, you find out how many people have sets with clubs the same length. Just guarantee it."
It was another sign of validation.
"Until you prove yourself in your theories, people will question it and Bryson certainly was questioned," JDC tournament director Clair Peterson said. "He's absolutely proven himself. For him, it is a successful formula.
"The cool thing about golf is it comes down to putting a number on a piece of paper, and he's found a way to succeed and win golf tournaments."
DeChambeau will continue to tinker. It just won't be with a compass.
After initially giving DeChambeau the go-ahead, the United States Golf Association changed their minds in the last week, deciding the compass is against the rules.
“The USGA has ruled that the use of a protractor (also known as a drawing compass) during a stipulated round is a violation of Rule 14-3a of the Rules of Golf," read a statement from the PGA Tour to players. “It is considered ‘unusual equipment that might assist him in making a stroke or in his play.'"
This is on the heels of the USGA ruling in 2017 DeChambeau's side-saddle putting stroke was non-conforming.
"We applaud his innovation," USGA senior managing director of championships John Bodenhamer told Golf Digest. "He always is on the cutting edge.
"I think we'll see him continue to push things to make himself better and we applaud that."
On the course, DeChambeau believes he's just scratching the surface.
Just like his junior, amateur and collegiate days, it took him a while to get acclimated with his surroundings.
With more than 60 PGA Tour starts under him, DeChambeau is confident he's reached that place.
"It's always taken me about two years to get comfortable, and this is kind of technically almost three years now," he said. "I'm just going to keep getting more and more comfortable and continue to learn a lot.
"Ben Hogan said it best. Every day you're not practicing or learning is a day that somebody is getting better than you, which is the truth."
Peterson calls DeChambeau a great ambassador for the JDC, an event that has given many eventual standouts a place to launch their careers. DeChambeau was the 19th player to make the JDC his first PGA Tour win last year.
"He's such a genuine and respectful young man and we saw that from the very beginning," Peterson said. "It has been great to have him as our champion."