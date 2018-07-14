Harold Varner had said his goal for the John Deere Classic, for every PGA Tour event he enters, is to collect 20 birdies.
But after finishing the third round of the JDC in the gathering dusk of Saturday night, he admitted that probably won’t be enough this week.
"No kidding," he said. "I would use some other choices words but, yeah, once I get to 20, I’m going to keep going."
That approach hasn’t done too badly for Varner so far. He is in fourth place in the JDC at 15-under entering Sunday’s final round. He already has 18 birdies — six in each round — with only three bogeys.
Unfortunately, young Michael Kim is at 22-under.
"I’ve just got to get something really, really rolling, I guess," Varner said.
"I’ve just got to keep doing what I’m doing. I’ve got a chance, but Michael Kim is playing really well."
Varner received a jolt of confidence last week when he tied for fifth in A Military Tribune at The Greenbrier. That matched his best finish ever in three years on the PGA Tour, although he could have finished even higher. He had a share of the 54-hole lead.
"I think last week I got a little caught up in watching the leaderboard, which isn’t bad," he said. "I believe it’s just like basketball. You want to know where you are. Sometimes when you’re doing that, it doesn’t change what you’re doing but definitely it’s in the back of your mind. I just want to do my thing. I think I can do something really special tomorrow."
His philosophy for the final round this time?
"Just make as many birdies as I can," he said. "That’s all you can do. You’re not going to do any good not making them."