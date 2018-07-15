That carrot was dangling in front of Harold Varner III for two weeks.
But no matter what, he just couldn't secure that coveted trip to next week's Open Championship at Carnoustie.
Two weeks ago, he admittedly gave away that spot on the charter flight that left Moline Sunday evening for Scotland. After holding the 54-hole lead, a 2-over final round in White Sulfur Springs, W. Va., left him one spot from earning one of the four qualifying invitations from that tournament.
In Sunday's final John Deere Classic round at TPC Deere Run, he played well, carding a 5-under 66 to finishing solo sixth.
But again, there was no Open Championship invite waiting — that went to runaway winner Michael Kim.
For Varner, though, there were no regrets.
“None whatsoever,” he said of just missing out on the trip and spot in his first major. “I'm exactly where I'm supposed to be and just have to play better. I'll find my way.”
Instead of sulking over another missed opportunity, the upbeat 27-year-old took solace in knowing that his 100 FedEx Cup Playoff points moved him up 19 spots and into 104th place on that list. The Top 125 are eligible to start the four-tourney playoff chase next month.
Between now and then, though, there is plenty of work to do as he looks to continue his good play and ascension up the FedEx Cup list. And continue to learn from each and every situation in which he finds himself.
“I just have to get better in the situation of putting,” said Varner, who gave away strokes on the greens this week with a -1.013 strokes gained putting number. “I left a few short. It is what it is. I will find a way.”
When he next finds himself in those learning situations is up in the air. He wasn't sure what his upcoming schedule will be as he heads into an off week after six straight productive weeks that included four made cuts.
“I haven't thought about it,” said Varner. “I'm just trying to catch a flight at 9 from Chicago. That's my only goal. … I've played since Memphis. Good run, I just need to get better and I'm excited about the challenge.”
Varner didn't exactly leave town empty-handed, though. Not only did he grab a check for $208,800 for his sixth-place finish, he might also have something else from the Quad-Cities showing up in his driveway soon. After his fifth-place finish at the Greenbrier, a photo showed up on social media of him mowing his parents lawn — something he will probably be doing today — with a Toro riding mower. His tweet read in part “@JohnDeere I might might look better in some green”
Apparently Deere officials agree.
“We are in talks with his agent to take care of his equipment needs,” said Mara Downing, Director of Global Brand Management & Corporate Citizenship at John Deere, noting talks of a mower and Gator.
Who knows, when Varner returns next year, which he said is high on his scheduling options, he may be able to ride off on that utility vehicle on display in the middle of the pond on the 18th hole.