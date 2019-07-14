{{featured_button_text}}
Charles Howell III watches his putt roll across the 18th green during the third round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis on Saturday. Howell shot a second straight 6-under 65 Sunday to finish tied for sixth.

 KEVIN E. SCHMIDT, KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM

Sunday’s finish at the John Deere Classic by Charles Howell III wrapped up his solid week of play while also turning back the clock in JDC history in the event's 20th year at TPC Deere Run.

Howell III finished third in his first JDC as a PGA Tour rookie during the event's first year at the Silvis course. 

After Sunday’s 6-under got the 20-year pro to 16-under at his 12th John Deere Classic, Howell finished in a four-way tie for sixth. The finish was his best at the JDC since tying for fifth with a 16-under in 2011.

As one of the more experienced JDC veterans, Howell has provided plenty of perspective on the course’s conditions throughout the week.

“The golf course is awesome, and the whole week has been great,” said Howell, who posted five birdies, one bogey and one eagle on Sunday. “It's the best in 20 years I've ever seen this golf course; (it’s) firm and fast, and the greens were getting firm. It couldn't have been better.”

He sat 2-under for the day before his eagle and two birdies on the back 9 Sunday, finishing off a 6-under round for the second day in a row. His lone eagle of the tournament on 14 came thanks to a 40-foot putt.

"I wasn't really doing much until No. 14 and made a nice long putt there for a two," Howell said. "Kind of glad the hole got in the way on that one."

The finish was Howell’s best of the season since placing sixth in February’s Genesis Open. He was tied for 23rd at the 3M Open last weekend.

His 15th-place FedExCup ranking is projected to move up two spots, 47.82 points short of the Wyndham Rewards Top 10.

With some adjustments, he was hopeful his solid play can extend into the British Open next week. Howell is playing Northern Ireland’s Royal Portrush Golf Club for the first time.

“It's dramatically different golf, so to speak, over there, and it will be about learning the golf course,” Howell said. “Finding some way to get the ball in play in the Opens is just so critical. It's a place I've never been. It's a place I'm excited to see and learn it.”

But before making the flight across the pond, Howell expressed his gratitude for the JDC and the ease of the ensuing trip to The Open Championship.

“Some guys like to play over there early. I like this golf tournament. It's a place that special to me. I still think every event is important and is critical, so I don't ever look past this to go to another one,” Howell said. “I promise you, the guy that wins here today, this event is going to be extremely special and mean and do a lot for their career.

“Of all the TPC rotations, this is one of, if not the best one.”

