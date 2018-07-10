Joaquin Niemann is a teenager for another 114 days. He still has braces on his teeth, which shine every time he smiles.
Based on what the Chilean has done on the golf course the past few months, he is doing a lot of smiling.
The 19-year-old has made an immediate name for himself on the PGA Tour.
With top-10 finishes at the Valero Texas Open, Forth Worth Invitational at Colonial, Memorial Tournament and A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier, Niemann already has guaranteed special temporary membership for the remainder of the season.
"I never thought I was going to make it in my first couple tournaments," said Niemann, who will tee it up this week at the John Deere Classic in his 10th professional start. "My goal was getting to the Web.com finals and try to make it through there.
"But now that I'm here, it feels really nice."
Niemann's meteoric rise is not unprecedented but very unusual.
Jordan Spieth (2013) and Jon Rahm (2016) are the only players in the past 10 years to bypass qualifying school or the Web.com Tour and go straight to the PGA Tour.
Niemann has accumulated 414 FedEx Cup points, well above the projected amount needed for the 125th player in the standings by the end of the Wyndham Championship in August. As a result, Niemann likely has his card for next season.
Spieth earned full-fledged membership after his playoff victory at the John Deere Classic five years ago as a 19-year-old.
Niemann can do the same with a win this week at TPC Deere Run. At this point, he is not eligible for the FedEx Cup playoffs next month.
A triumph this week can change that and also earn him a spot on the charter jet into next week's Open Championship at Carnoustie in Scotland.
"Being out here for my first week as a Tour member is really special," Niemann said. "I feel different. I feel relieved making it to the PGA Tour.
"I still haven't figured out what I have done. It's like a dream come true being out here on the PGA Tour."
It wasn't the initial plan for Niemann to be out here this quickly.
The world's top-ranked amateur from May 2017 to April 2018, Niemann committed and was set to play collegiate golf at South Florida University.
There was a snafu with his TOEFL exam, an English-language test required by South Florida. Still learning the language, Niemann didn't gain entrance.
So after playing the Masters in April as an amateur, he decided to turn pro.
"We thought that it would be nice to finish my amateur career in the Masters, so I think that was a good decision," Niemann said.
By turning pro, he forfeited his exemptions into this year's U.S. Open and Open Championship from winning the Latin American Amateur.
Still, it has been worth it.
Niemann has pocketed $1,081,932 in earnings and already has rubbed shoulders with some of the game's elite. He shared the 36-hold lead at Jack Nicklaus' Memorial tournament in early June.
Those in his home country have taken notice.
"Golf has been growing up so fast in Chile," he said. "It is good because there is a lot of small kids that are really motivated and want to make it to here. So it's really good to be watched by some little kids.
"I went back for one week like a month or two ago and it was crazy. I couldn't stop doing things because all my friends were there, and my family was really happy."
Niemann still is getting adjusted to the travel rigors of the Tour and developing relationships with other players.
"I've been playing with the Mexican people," he said. "We can speak Spanish."