Q-C GOLF: New venture could Spark your interest in league play

If you aren’t a member of a local golf league, chances are pretty good that you either know of a league or know someone who plays in a weekly organized group.

If you are looking to get into a league but find yourself intimidated to jump into something new or don’t have connections to get into a league, there is a venture that is cropping up in the Quad-Cities that could be for you.

A new league called Spark Golf has found its way to the area with at least five area courses participating. And you could be a few taps on your phone away from being part of it.

Mark Krizic, head pro and owner at Fyre Lake Golf Club, says the allure of Spark Golf is its “non-intimidation factor.”

“You don’t have to play every week and there’s games to keep people interested,” said Krizic, who also offers a number of tournaments and events at the Sherrard facility. “It’s a great way to get people out no matter what the skill level is — husband/wife, seniors; it doesn’t matter.”

Charlie Klaus, co-founder of the Spark Golf application, explained the Spark Golf philosophy.

“We’re a technology company that simply creates and operates golf leagues across the country,” he said. “We’ve been around for a few years now, but this will be our biggest season coming up. We’ll have 800 leagues across 75 cities.

The five local courses that are participating in Spark Golf leagues are Byron Hills Golf Course in Port Byron, Fyre Lake Golf Club, Red Hawk Golf & Learning Center in Davenport and both municipal courses in Rock Island — Saukie and Highland Springs.

Klaus said that the 9-hole leagues are built around two primary principles.

“One is the leagues are organized to be casual and fun with a touch of friendly competition,” he said in a promotional video. “The other thing is that the spark app, we built a technology platform that really runs the league digitally and makes it very, very easy for you to join and play the rounds you want to play that fit your schedule and keep your score on the golf course.”

Todd Winter, interim director of the Rock Island Parks and Recreation Department, noted how easy the leagues are to facilitate. That’s what had him interested in bringing that to the offerings at Saukie last season and adding a Spark league at Highland Springs this year.

“I'm trying to promote it more this year so I'm hoping it will start growing,” said Winter. “I think it will take some time for people to understand what it is. I think golfers will like it since they don't have to commit for an entire season. They can pay week to week if they want or you get a discount if you sign up for the whole season.”

Winter said that he had roughly six golfers play each week last year at Saukie in Spark Golf league’s debut season. He was hoping for more at both courses this year as word circulates.

According to Klaus, skins games and other competitions are built into the app to add some fun to the leagues.

“We fund a small skins game that we pay out on spark credit to the winners and apply that toward future spark purchases,” said Klaus.

If you are looking for a new way to play some league golf and possibly meet some new people, Spark Golf could be the avenue for you.

Nice deal for moms: If you have a golfing family and want to get outside and enjoy some time with your mother this weekend, Palmer Hills Golf Course has a deal for you.

The Bettendorf facility is offering a sweet Mother’s Day special — all mothers can enjoy free play at The Forge, the facility’s new putting course.

Take advantage of the offer and (hopefully) enjoy some nice weather.

Happy Mother’s Day to all.

