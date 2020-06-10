QCAm Tour on pause, tournaments will still be contested

“Illinois golf is still up in the air,” said Jamie Hallstrom, who heads the QCAm Tour board. “Plus, the majority of our funding comes from small business and it's just not appropriate right now, or the time, to hit up small businesses for sponsorships with all they have been through. … They have been good to us for so many years, now it's time to take a step back and let them regroup and collect themselves and we'll pick up next year.”

Hallstrom said he was confident the board would be able to regroup and be back in business for the 2021 season.

“I think we had a really good plan in place in terms of sponsorships prior to COVID hitting; we had some pretty big sponsors lined up,” said Hallstrom, hoping all of those backers will return in '21. “It all depends on what normal is when we return, but I'm very confident the Tour will continue as it was before.”

It sounded as if most of the courses involved would also want to be back.

“Absolutely. It's a great tour,” said Eric Drane, head pro at Oakwood of returning to the 2021 schedule. “I think they were making some strides last year, so it's kind of disappointing that everything has happened the way it's happened this year.”