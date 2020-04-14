QCAm Tour opening event postponed

The opening event on the Quad City Amateur Tour golf circuit for the 2020 season has become like so many other sporting events on the local and national sports scene.
It has fallen victim to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tour officials made the decision on Tuesday to delay the start of the QCAm Tour season by postponing the opening event. The Palmer Hills 2-Man Event, scheduled for May 2-3 at the Bettendorf course, will be rescheduled for sometime this fall.
“Obviously, we want to be able to host and have a normal season the same way that many people want to have normal things going on,” said Ryan Sergeant, who is serving as tour manager this year overseeing events.
He said that following recommendations that no more than 10 people should be gathering and "to stay consistent with the Iowa Golf Association and events that they canceled in that time-frame as well," that a delay was the prudent decision.
“So we thought the best thing to do right now was to go ahead and postpone it,” he said.
That leaves the Quad City Amateur as the opening event on the six-tourney circuit. That annual gathering is set for May 23-24 at Emeis Golf Course in Davenport.
The start of the golf season is off to a shaky start in the Quad-Cities all around. Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker shut down all Illinois courses because of coronavirus concerns. While courses in the Iowa Quad-Cities remain open, some have limited their play to in-state residents only.
Amid all this, work on upgrading bridges at Palmer Hills is taking place. The course has been limited to 9-holes being open at a time while the work is done on the opposite side of the course. Those upgrades are scheduled to be done by the end of the month and were not a factor in the 2-Man Event being postponed.
“It's being proven in a lot of places that golf can still (be played) under these conditions,” Sergeant said. “But conducting an event is a different situation.”
