QCAm Tour opening event postponed

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The opening event on the Quad City Amateur Tour golf circuit for the 2020 season has become like so many other sporting events on the local and national sports scene.

It has fallen victim to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tour officials made the decision on Tuesday to delay the start of the QCAm Tour season by postponing the opening event. The Palmer Hills 2-Man Event, scheduled for May 2-3 at the Bettendorf course, will be rescheduled for sometime this fall.

“Obviously, we want to be able to host and have a normal season the same way that many people want to have normal things going on,” said Ryan Sergeant, who is serving as tour manager this year overseeing events.

He said that following recommendations that no more than 10 people should be gathering and "to stay consistent with the Iowa Golf Association and events that they canceled in that time-frame as well," that a delay was the prudent decision.

“So we thought the best thing to do right now was to go ahead and postpone it,” he said.

That leaves the Quad City Amateur as the opening event on the six-tourney circuit. That annual gathering is set for May 23-24 at Emeis Golf Course in Davenport.