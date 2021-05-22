Quad-City Amateur back to Memorial Day weekend dates as golf continues return to normal

Like everyone else these days, golfers are excited about getting back to normal after, shall we say, an odd 2020.
One good sign that things are returning to a regular reality is the Quad-City Amateur golf tournament is back to being contested on its traditional Memorial Day weekend dates.
That means that the 36-hole stroke play event is scheduled for next Saturday and Sunday at Davenport's Emeis Golf Course with Joe Demory back to defend the title he won last July after the COVID-19 pandemic altered the QCAm Tour schedule.
“We sure are hopeful,” said Emeis head pro Ron Thrapp of a return to traditional playing dates spurring interest in the event. “But it's hard to predict anything anymore.”
Thrapp said that entries are trickling in already. They will be accepted at the Emeis pro shop until the close of business on Wednesday. Entry forms can be obtained at the pro shop or downloaded off the QCAm Tour website at qcamtour.com. There are no electronic registrations.
Players will be sent off in tee times both days, according to Thrapp on how the flighted event will be contested.
Following suit, the QCAm Tour itself is also hoping to get back to business as usual — at least as much as possible after a 2020 season that endured some course shutdowns in Illinois and a resurgence in interest in the game.
Because of the pandemic, the QCAm Tour all but shut down last calendar year. It held a couple of unofficial events, including the rescheduled Thrapp-run Quad-City Am. No season-long points races were conducted.
While working its way back to a normal routine, this is setting up to be a “bridge year” of sorts as the QCAm Tour looks to ramp back up to a full season in 2022.
“In all honesty, we’re still fighting it," said Dave Holmes, long-time QCAm Tour board member of picking up the pieces from a disjointed 2020 season. “We’re still trying to get things back to where we would like to have them.”
That being said, it will be a scaled down version of the QCAm Tour this summer as golfers from within an hour of the Quad-Cities chase a season-long points race title.
There will be only four tournaments this year — as opposed to seven that were played in the 2019 season. Because of the economy, the tour board has chosen not to chase sponsorships and therefore will not be offering scholarships to the top college men and women who participate in a separate points chase of their own.
It’s a bitter pill but one that the board feels it has to swallow this season.
“The ultimate aspect is to get those scholarships going again, which we had a wonderful roll-out of that two years ago,” said Holmes, referring to a program that fellow board member Jamie Hallstrom was instrumental in organizing. “And then we had the COVID virus hit and we didn’t do anything last year. We did play a couple of events — for a better way of saying it, to keep the morale going and make sure people knew that the tour still exists.
“This year, we still aren’t able to roll that out because we can’t go back and get the sponsors that we need, and a lot of it has to do with the COVID virus. Once we get past this year, we’re going to get the sponsorship back.”
Instead of getting a number of hole sponsorships (upwards of 40) as they have in the past, the QCAm Tour has opted to offer “title sponsorships” for the two-day weekend tournaments.
“We haven’t gone out seeking those sponsorships because businesses haven’t been able to make it back yet,” said Holmes, noting mom-and-pop shops are still reeling from the pandemic shutdown and are trying to get back on their feet after being shut down or doing limited business in the last year.
“Back in the day when we were hitting on all cylinders, we were getting 30, 40, 45 hole sponsors for the year. I think when we get to January or February of 2022, when we hope get by this, we can go back to the businesses that individually supported us for hole sponsorships and get that going again to help us reinvigorate the scholarship programs for the high school kids and college kids.”
As always, tour officials are seeking sponsors to help fund those scholarships. Anyone interested in sponsoring an event or being a hole sponsor can contact tour officials at qcamtour.com.
Once again this season, the board has filled the position of tour manager to oversee events and maintain the QCAm Tour website. This year, Matt Wastyn, a St. Ambrose University graduate from the Quad-Cities is handling those duties.
The Quad City Amateur Tour is a not-for-profit organization under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. The organization was created to provide amateur golfers in the region a chance to participate in an organized and competitive environment. Sponsorship funds from area businesses and membership fees paid by player members allow the Tour to make donations that directly benefit the Quad City community.
The QCAm Tour has donated over $100,000 to local charities since its inception over 20 years ago.