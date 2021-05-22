Quad-City Amateur back to Memorial Day weekend dates as golf continues return to normal

Because of the pandemic, the QCAm Tour all but shut down last calendar year. It held a couple of unofficial events, including the rescheduled Thrapp-run Quad-City Am. No season-long points races were conducted.

While working its way back to a normal routine, this is setting up to be a “bridge year” of sorts as the QCAm Tour looks to ramp back up to a full season in 2022.

“In all honesty, we’re still fighting it," said Dave Holmes, long-time QCAm Tour board member of picking up the pieces from a disjointed 2020 season. “We’re still trying to get things back to where we would like to have them.”

That being said, it will be a scaled down version of the QCAm Tour this summer as golfers from within an hour of the Quad-Cities chase a season-long points race title.

There will be only four tournaments this year — as opposed to seven that were played in the 2019 season. Because of the economy, the tour board has chosen not to chase sponsorships and therefore will not be offering scholarships to the top college men and women who participate in a separate points chase of their own.

It’s a bitter pill but one that the board feels it has to swallow this season.