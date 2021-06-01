Quad-City golf loses a legend with passing of Jim Hasley

As soon as the news broke Monday evening, the tributes started flying in.

And it may take a while for them to stop as Jim Hasley touched a lot of lives and was a difference-maker in the Quad-Cities golf world.

Hasley, the long-time head golf professional for the city of Davenport courses who became known as the grandfather of Quad-City golf, passed away at the age of 86.

He was a huge presence in the golf industry locally and cast a large shadow. But the Iowa Golf Hall of Famer was also a gentle giant who was given so much respect because it was earned, but never demanded.

“I will always call him Mr. Hasley,” said Chris Wilkins, a former pupil of Hasley’s.

So did just about everyone else, including the youngsters he was active with at the First Tee Quad-Cities chapter where he was still coaching last week.

“This is such a loss,” said Sara Cross, director of the First Tee Quad-Cities chapter. “Jim had a super power. I got to tell you, of course it was teaching golf and playing golf, but his super power was straight up connections with these kids. It was in their life, not just on the golf course. That’s where the loss, to me, is more powerful and all around major sadness.