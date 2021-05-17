Rebuilt swing and playing better, BHC's Perez excited for NJCAA golf tourney

Black Hawk College sophomore Peyton Perez had a unique way of preparing for this week’s National Junior College Athletic Association Division II golf national tournament.
After qualifying for the national gathering last fall, he spent all winter tearing down his golf swing and rebuilding it.
Heading into the four-day event that begins Tuesday at Swan Lake Resort in Plymouth, Ind., the former Peoria Richwoods High School prep seems to be in fine form and he carries plenty of confidence into the four-round event.
Those swing changes, he said, fit perfectly for the flat Swan Lake Resort layout “and I’m really excited about that,” said Perez.
At first, though, he wasn’t too thrilled about making changes suggested by Butch Haverland. The long-time local teaching pro and second-year BHC coach saw some things that needed to be worked on.
“For my entire year my freshman year, all Butch would say to me was ‘you’ve gotta learn to hit the ball left-to-right,’” said Perez. “For an entire year, I was hard-headed about it and I didn’t have a really good fall semester as far as golf was concerned.”
But with nothing much else on his plate during the COVID-19 pandemic, the son of former Moline High School running standout Joe Perez put in the hours in the BHC golf facility in the basement of Building 3.
“I grinded it out, trying to learn to move the ball both ways and be able to play differently and have a bit more imagination on the golf course,” said Perez. “Now that I’m able to do that, I’m finding myself being able to be in better positions on the golf course that are more advantageous.”
And guess how that factors this week? Perez says there are about four holes at Swan Lake Resort that call for a draw and 14 that call for a cut.
Even with a one-dimensional game last fall, Perez was the top individual not on a qualifying team to punch his ticket for nationals. He shot a shot a 232 at the Midwest District Championships held last October at Prairieview Golf Club in Byron and was just three shots off the individual medalist honors.
“He’s a pretty good player,” said Haverland of Perez’s qualifying. “And now he’s a lot better player.”
Haverland said that Perez has shaved about three strokes off his average score, coming into nationals averaging roughly 73 strokes per 18-hole round.
“He could have won the qualifier, but he made a few bad swings that really cost him,” said Haverland. “He learned from it and he rebuilt and figured out how to put more imagination into the game and see the ball fly a different way.”
That work has led to a nice payoff already. Perez won the individual medalist honors in this spring’s Arrowhead Conference round-robin tournament, leading the Braves to the team title as well.
“When you put your sweat and your tears into a game that you love, to be able to turn your season around and win a conference championship, it means that your work is starting to pay off and that gives you a lot of confidence,” said Perez.
While he is hoping that work is paid off with a great showing this week, it is already paying dividends for his future. Perez said he is being recruited by a pair of four-year schools – King University in Bristol, Tenn., and Texas A&M-San Antonio – where he could continue his education and golf as he works up the golf hierarchy.
For this week, though, the goals are simple.
“I guess my biggest ideology is you don’t go to a golf tournament unless you think you can win,” said Perez. “I guess that’s the ultimate goal, but overall it’s to play good golf and have a good time.”
While this is Perez’s first appearance at the NJCAA Nationals, it’s not the first time he qualified. The Braves had earned a team spot in the 2020 field from a 2019 fall Region IV qualifier, but the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out that trip for the team.
That may level the playing field for all the competitors, but doesn’t take away any anxiety the 20-year-old is feeling.
“Obviously, there’s a little bit of pressure,” he said. “You’re competing with the best in the nation and there’s a little of pressure there. Overall, I’m going in open-minded. When a golfer gets nervous, he hits bad shots. It’s really just curbing that nervousness and staying focused on what you can control.”