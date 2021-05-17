Rebuilt swing and playing better, BHC's Perez excited for NJCAA golf tourney

“When you put your sweat and your tears into a game that you love, to be able to turn your season around and win a conference championship, it means that your work is starting to pay off and that gives you a lot of confidence,” said Perez.

While he is hoping that work is paid off with a great showing this week, it is already paying dividends for his future. Perez said he is being recruited by a pair of four-year schools – King University in Bristol, Tenn., and Texas A&M-San Antonio – where he could continue his education and golf as he works up the golf hierarchy.

For this week, though, the goals are simple.

“I guess my biggest ideology is you don’t go to a golf tournament unless you think you can win,” said Perez. “I guess that’s the ultimate goal, but overall it’s to play good golf and have a good time.”

While this is Perez’s first appearance at the NJCAA Nationals, it’s not the first time he qualified. The Braves had earned a team spot in the 2020 field from a 2019 fall Region IV qualifier, but the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out that trip for the team.

That may level the playing field for all the competitors, but doesn’t take away any anxiety the 20-year-old is feeling.

“Obviously, there’s a little bit of pressure,” he said. “You’re competing with the best in the nation and there’s a little of pressure there. Overall, I’m going in open-minded. When a golfer gets nervous, he hits bad shots. It’s really just curbing that nervousness and staying focused on what you can control.”

