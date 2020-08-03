Rough starts slow Bussert, Lawrence at Illinois Open

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — All three locals playing in this week’s 71st Illinois Open Championship golf tournament started the three-day event with rounds over par at White Eagle Golf Club.
And two of them mirrored each other with sluggish starts before finding a groove.
Both Tyler Bussert and David Lawrence had some issues on their front nines before playing under-par rounds on the inward half. Bussert led the trio with an opening round 3-over 75. Lawrence was a stroke back after his opening 4-over 76.
Bussert is among 18 players at +3 that includes University of Illinois men’s golf coach Mike Small. Lawrence was among 16 at +4.
Rock Island’s Jeffery Perez carded a 6-over 78 and was in an 11-way tie for 90th in the 156-man field that is cut to the low 50 and ties or anyone within 10 shots of the lead after 36 holes. The former Rock and Black Hawk standout now at Tusculum University carded four bogeys and a double on the par-5 sixth hole.
Bloomington’s Brandon Holtz took the overnight lead with a 6-under 66. He had one of 16 under-par rounds on the opening day.
Bussert, one of the late finishers playing in windier conditions, started his day with three bogeys in the first four holes and tacked on another at No. 9 to make the turn at 4-over. He got two of those back with birdies at 10 and 12 before a bogey at No. 13. He then closed with five straight pars.
“I got off to a bit of a rocky start and then found a nice groove for really the whole back nine,” Bussert reported. “I had three really good chances on 15 through 17, so hopefully I can get a few of those to fall tomorrow.”
Like Bussert, Lawrence bogeyed the first two holes. He then finished his front side with a double on the 384-yard dogleg left par-4 ninth hole for an outward 5-over 41.
No. 9 played to a stroke average of 4.35 with 15 doubles. Lawrence's came after short-siding himself on a wayward approach shot.
Lawrence got three strokes back with birdies on Nos. 11, 14 and 15 before the rally derailed with bogeys at 16 and 18.
“Obviously it wasn’t the start I was looking for,” said Lawrence. “But I was able to right the ship a little bit on the way in.
“The silver lining is if the course setup and conditions remain tough, a good round tomorrow will go a long way.”
