After finishing as individual runner-up to his Riverdale teammate Tyler Bussert during the Rams’ Class 1A IHSA state golf title last fall, Anthony Ruthey can’t seem to escape the same question. Can Riverdale golf expect more state golf hardware in Ruthey’s senior season?
“If I had a dollar for every time people have said, `Are you winning state this year?,' I could go out and buy an entire new set of golf clubs,” said Ruthey. “It’s a lot of pressure, but I like it. It will bring the best out of me.”
The 17-year-old Ruthey showed he can also feed on the pressure of golf beyond just the prep stage, as he won his first QC Amateur Tour title on Saturday by winning the Palmer Hills Amateur in the Open Division. Ruthey followed his 73 on Friday with a 65 on Saturday, the best round of the tournament by two strokes and one of the best of Ruthey’s young career.
Ruthey finished with a 6-stroke advantage over runner-ups Toby Kurtis (71-73--144) and Kyle Yerington (71-73—144), who entered Round 2 tied for the lead. Ben Peters (78-67—145) and Callen Smith (73-72—145) tied for third in the 28-player field. John Peters (67-70—137) won the Senior Division ahead of Dave Waugh (74-70—144).
Ruthey said he rebounded from a “slow round” on Friday, in which he didn’t get a lot of putts to fall.
“Today, I figured something out on the greens and built more confidence on the back 9,” Ruthey said.
He added that shooting a 65 can be a momentum-builder for other events as a player on the Prep Tour or American Junior Golf Association. The Palmer Hills Amateur is the last event before the QC Amateur Tour Championship at Glynn’s Creek on August 11-12.
“I think it will help me come down the stretch here in the state series to keep my nerves in check,” Ruthey said. “I’ve shot 65 one other time. I don’t know if it was in a tournament or not, but it was on my home course. But it wasn’t anything like this.”
Ruthey, last season’s Three Rivers Conference individual champion, was encouraged by his winning performance.
“It feels great coming out here and competing with the best amateurs in the area,” said Ruthey, who is still exploring his college plans. “As one of the younger kids in the field, coming out here and showing I can play is something cool to see.”
Ruthey said it was unfortunate he couldn’t compete against Bussert this weekend, as he is competing in the Waterloo Open. Bussert is committed to play golf at the University of Iowa.
“It’s a blessing and a curse at the same time, coming up behind him in his shadow, but we really like competing together," Ruthey said.