Skahill shoots 69 to lead at QCAm, Peters in mix with leaders

Although the Quad City Amateur Tour was officially canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, area amateur golfers experienced some semblance of normalcy at Emeis Golf Course during Saturday’s opening round of the tour's signature event.
Leading the 24-person championship flight after a steamy Round 1 of the QC Amateur was Matthew Skahill, who shot a three-under 69 to grab a two-stroke lead in the two-day tournament, which was rescheduled from its typical Memorial Day weekend running.
Skahill played with his former Black Hawk College and St. Ambrose golf teammate, Ryan Sergeant, who shot a 71 to sit in a three-way for second. Also at 71 are former SAU golf standout and coach Joe Demory and Riverdale grad Tyler Bussert.
Joining the playing trio of Skahill and Sergeant was six-time Quad City Amateur champion and last year’s open division player of the year, Ben Peters, who shot an even-par 72 to sit tied for fifth with Kyle Yerington.
“It was a good group,” Peters said. “It was a fun group. Both guys hit the ball way better than I did.”
Peters, who turns 47 next week, bounced back from a three-bogey 39 on the front 9 to post a 33 with four birdies on the back half, which was the best back 9 of the day.
“I scrambled on my way back to the clubhouse and shot a respectable score,” Peters said. “It wasn’t great, but it was good.”
Peters said this was the first tournament he’s competed in this summer, and he hasn’t played a whole lot.
“Fortunately they got enough players to be able to hold the event, so it was good to see a bunch of guys that you normally see,” he said.
Emeis head pro Ron Thrapp said the 47 participants exceeded his goal of 40 at the tournament.
Said Peters, “There are some new faces and some gals out playing today, so it’s exciting.”
Last year’s champion, Bryan Lemkau, shot a 77.
Peters stuck around after his round since it was the first time he got to compete with his dad and his daughter in the same tournament.
Peters’ 15-year-old daughter, Maura, was playing for the first time as one of the three women’s players in the tournament. Peters, an incoming Pleasant Valley sophomore, shot an 86 and competed with high school teammate Erika Holmberg (82) and Kewanee’s Mya Mirocha (89).
“We’ve done some parent and child (tournaments), but to be in the same tournament at the same time, this was the first time,” he said. “My dad and I have done it several times. But this is the first time we’ve had all three of us together in the same spot.”
Peters’ dad, John, shot an 81 in the senior championship flight.
Bruce Sandry shot a 73 and leads Dave Holmes by three strokes in the senior championship flight after Round 1.
Peters thinks it would take shooting another 4- or 5-under par to have a shot in the championship flight Sunday, with the last group teeing off at 11:20 a.m. He also has tempered expectations heading into what could be his only stretch of real golf competition this summer.
Peters, Yerington and Callen Smith are all expected to compete in the Iowa Amateur at Davenport Country Club starting on Monday.
“I try not to get too excited about any of it anymore and just enjoy it for what it is,” Peters said. “There’s worse things to be doing than playing golf.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!