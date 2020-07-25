Skahill shoots 69 to lead at QCAm, Peters in mix with leaders

Peters said this was the first tournament he’s competed in this summer, and he hasn’t played a whole lot.

“Fortunately they got enough players to be able to hold the event, so it was good to see a bunch of guys that you normally see,” he said.

Emeis head pro Ron Thrapp said the 47 participants exceeded his goal of 40 at the tournament.

Said Peters, “There are some new faces and some gals out playing today, so it’s exciting.”

Last year’s champion, Bryan Lemkau, shot a 77.

Peters stuck around after his round since it was the first time he got to compete with his dad and his daughter in the same tournament.

Peters’ 15-year-old daughter, Maura, was playing for the first time as one of the three women’s players in the tournament. Peters, an incoming Pleasant Valley sophomore, shot an 86 and competed with high school teammate Erika Holmberg (82) and Kewanee’s Mya Mirocha (89).