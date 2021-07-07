Stricker would love to make PGA Tour history this week

Stricker is missing one of the other Champions majors, the U.S. Senior Open, in order to be here this week. He is the reigning champion of that event, which tells you how important it was for him to play the JDC.

He said he still needs to scout players for the Ryder Cup team he will captain this fall and he also wanted to be present for the JDC’s 50th anniversary celebration.

"It's a special place for me and my family," he said.

But he also clearly thinks it’s possible to win here one more time.

He admitted to being emboldened by Phil Mickelson’s victory at the PGA Championship in May. Mickelson, at 50, was the sixth oldest ever to win on Tour and the oldest to win a major.

"I wouldn't be out here if I didn't think I could do something similar," Stricker said. "Obviously winning the John Deere, like I said, is going to be a tall order, but I still think there's some good play inside of me where I can hopefully get that out here this week."

To become the oldest PGA Tour winner ever and do it in a tournament that has defined his career in a place just three hours down the road from his Wisconsin home … you can sense that would be a career moment for the eternally stoic Stricker.

"Like I said, I'm optimistic, and I'm excited to see what's going to happen the next few days," he said.

