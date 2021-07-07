Stricker would love to make PGA Tour history this week

SILVIS — It’s not unusual for a PGA Tour event to welcome back a popular past champion a decade beyond his most recent win there.
Usually the guy shows up, waves to the adoring fans, shakes a few hands, plays a couple of rounds, hopefully breaks 80 and goes home.
But you can tell Steve Stricker’s visit to this week’s John Deere Classic is much more than a ceremonial thing.
"I don't go to a place thinking that I'm not going to contend or play well," said Stricker, who has played TPC Deere Run about as well as anyone has through the years.
He won the JDC three years in a row, from 2009 through 2011. He has played Deere Run 186 strokes under par in his 17 visits. He has won more money in the tournament than anyone else.
"Obviously, I've got great memories here that I can kind of fall back on," Stricker said. "I'll use those to my advantage. I've been playing well lately, so hopefully I can keep that rolling. Hoping to strike magic a fourth time and try to get myself in contention heading into the weekend."
The problem, of course, is that Stricker is 54 years old. He’s the only guy in the field that will tee off Thursday who is eligible to join AARP.
No one that old ever has won a PGA Tour event. Sam Snead was 52 when he set the standard by winning the Greater Greensboro Open. That was three years before Stricker was born. As another JDC icon, Zach Johnson, pointed out Wednesday, the makeup of the PGA Tour is getting younger, not older.
The oldest winner ever in the JDC was Kenny Perry, who was just short of his 48th birthday when he lifted that iconic leaping buck trophy in 2008. Stricker was the second oldest when he won in 2011.
Of the 49 previous JDC winners, 40 were in their 20s or 30s. The average age is 31.8.
All of that would be incredibly daunting if we were talking about some other 54-year-old.
But Stricker is only two weeks removed from a thoroughly dominating victory in the Bridgestone Senior Players, one of the majors on the PGA's Champions Tour. He opened a commanding lead in the first round and never wavered, winning by six strokes.
Obviously, that was against a bunch of other 50- and 60-somethings, but it was impressive nonetheless.
Winning this week would be even more impressive.
"It's a tall order, don't get me wrong," Stricker said. "I'm not hitting it quite as far as I used to. … Especially around there today, I'm like, wow, I'm back here a few yards than where I'm used to playing from."
But other golfers mentioned that the fairways are a bit narrower and the rough a bit deeper than it normally is at Deere Run. That might favor an old-timer whose strengths are accuracy, precision and savvy as opposed to raw power.
Stricker is missing one of the other Champions majors, the U.S. Senior Open, in order to be here this week. He is the reigning champion of that event, which tells you how important it was for him to play the JDC.
He said he still needs to scout players for the Ryder Cup team he will captain this fall and he also wanted to be present for the JDC’s 50th anniversary celebration.
"It's a special place for me and my family," he said.
But he also clearly thinks it’s possible to win here one more time.
He admitted to being emboldened by Phil Mickelson’s victory at the PGA Championship in May. Mickelson, at 50, was the sixth oldest ever to win on Tour and the oldest to win a major.
"I wouldn't be out here if I didn't think I could do something similar," Stricker said. "Obviously winning the John Deere, like I said, is going to be a tall order, but I still think there's some good play inside of me where I can hopefully get that out here this week."
To become the oldest PGA Tour winner ever and do it in a tournament that has defined his career in a place just three hours down the road from his Wisconsin home … you can sense that would be a career moment for the eternally stoic Stricker.
"Like I said, I'm optimistic, and I'm excited to see what's going to happen the next few days," he said.