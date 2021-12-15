Three Open qualifiers will emerge from 2022 JDC

Christmas came a few days early for John Deere Classic officials.
The Quad-Cities PGA Tour event was informed this week that the 2022 event at TPC Deere Run would qualify three of its top finishers to the historic 150th Open Championship in July at The Old Course at St. Andrews Links in Fife, Scotland.
While the JDC was simply the beneficiary of the added baubles, tournament executive director Clair Peterson was pleased the JDC scored the added exemptions.
“We're thrilled; it can make a big difference in our field,” Peterson said. “We may have a guy or two or three that may be here for that very reason.”
Except for last year when COVID-19 issues impacted Open qualifying, the JDC winner or top finisher had earned a spot in the field for the season's fourth major and been able to jump on the tournament-provided charter flight across the Atlantic Ocean.
With the 2022 JDC now being contested two weeks ahead of the Open and scheduled for June 27-July 3, the leading three players who finish in the Top 10 at Deere Run and are not already qualified will earn berths into the Open.
Peterson said the fate of the charter flight is still being discussed.
Officials with the R&A announced the new qualifying procedures this week that will be in place for PGA Tour events. Along with the three qualifiers from the JDC, there will also be three qualifiers earning spots from the Arnold Palmer Invitational (March 3-6).
Two qualifiers will book spots from the RBC Canadian Open played June 9-12, the week ahead of the U.S. Open. The final qualifier in the 150th Open will be from the July 7-10 Barbasol Championship that is being played opposite the Genesis Scottish Open the week before action at St. Andrews.
Since 2004, there had been been one Open invitation awaiting a player from the JDC.
Peterson said he was not sure what went into the decision to give three exemptions to players in the John Deere Classic, but noted that the local event and officials from the R&A have built a great rapport through their work together in organizing the JDC charter flight from the Quad-Cities to the Open.
Because of advance travel plans needed, 2021 JDC champ Lucas Glover was not able to turn his victory into an Open invite.
“We are now two weeks ahead of the Open and there have been events in previous years two weeks out that have had more than one (exemption),” Peterson said. “All that together, I had to believe, came into play.”