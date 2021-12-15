Three Open qualifiers will emerge from 2022 JDC

Christmas came a few days early for John Deere Classic officials.

The Quad-Cities PGA Tour event was informed this week that the 2022 event at TPC Deere Run would qualify three of its top finishers to the historic 150th Open Championship in July at The Old Course at St. Andrews Links in Fife, Scotland.

While the JDC was simply the beneficiary of the added baubles, tournament executive director Clair Peterson was pleased the JDC scored the added exemptions.

“We're thrilled; it can make a big difference in our field,” Peterson said. “We may have a guy or two or three that may be here for that very reason.”

Except for last year when COVID-19 issues impacted Open qualifying, the JDC winner or top finisher had earned a spot in the field for the season's fourth major and been able to jump on the tournament-provided charter flight across the Atlantic Ocean.

With the 2022 JDC now being contested two weeks ahead of the Open and scheduled for June 27-July 3, the leading three players who finish in the Top 10 at Deere Run and are not already qualified will earn berths into the Open.

Peterson said the fate of the charter flight is still being discussed.