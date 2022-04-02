TPC Deere Run losing Stuedemann after the season

Alex Stuedemann has poured blood and sweat into making the TPC Deere Run golf course one of the top conditioned courses in the Quad-Cities area as well as on the PGA Tour.

That includes overseeing the facility's $1.8 million facelift that began last fall and is getting the finishing touches put on it this spring.

After 14 years over two stints in his adopted home, the Minnesota native will soon turn his attention to an opportunity to have an even bigger impact on professional golf across the continent. The 44-year-old is spending his last summer at Deere Run this year before moving on to what he hopes are greener pastures as he becomes Director of TPC Agronomy for the PGA Tour.

“My wife jokes that I’m married to two people for nine months out of the year,” said Stuedemann, noting all the support he receives from Erin during a demanding schedule. “She is a school teacher and gets her downtime in the summer months when I’m wrapping up. I’m going to be traveling quite a bit, but it might give me some more predictability in my schedule, and that can go a long way on the personal front.”

Stuedemann will still be getting his hands dirty and be involved in turf grass and golf courses — including his beloved Deere Run. Now, though, he will be spreading his expertise throughout the TPC Network and other courses that host PGA Tour events.

“Basically, what I will be doing is supporting PGA Tour venues, primarily TPCs — not only in operation and support of their tournaments, but also in operational excellence,” Stuedemann said. “… I’ll be able to offer advice from my years of experience in the business while upholding the standards of the PGA Tour and working with our broad and talented network of rules officials and construction and architecture experts and membership directors.”

Stuedemann said that this opportunity was created through his 22 years networking within the PGA Tour and TPC Network of courses here, in San Antonio and in Minneapolis.

And his body of work speaks for itself. Deere Run garners rave reviews from the Tour staff and players when they come to town each summer.

“He was never satisfied with the status quo,” said Todd Hajduk, TPC Deere Run general manager. “If he could improve something, he would ask me, 'How do we find the money to do something?’ He wanted to make it the best that he could make it. Not only was he good at identifying things that needed to be done, he was good at solving it.”

He also brought stability, holding the top agronomy spot at Deere Run for the last 14 years since taking over from Paul Grogan.

“To be honest, I’m glad that we kept him as long as we did,” Hajduk said. “These conversations started a good three years ago. You could see it coming with several of the higher-ups (within the TPC agronomy staff) all at retirement age and we were going to lose one, two, three guys all at the same time.”

Hajduk said Stuedemann checked all the boxes for the Tour job.

“Not only is Alex a good agronomist, he’s very well spoken, he likes to be engaging,” Hajduk said. “A lot of agronomists will shy away from that — they’re just like ‘Let me grow my grass, leave me alone, I don’t want to talk to anybody.’ Alex is so much more. … He is at the top of his place.”

Never one to be sitting back and relaxing, Stuedemann says this new post allows him to “bring agronomy to a larger audience than what I’ve been doing here at Deere Run.”

He was not sure if either of his assistant superintendents at Deere Run — Andy Cooper and Jarrett Chapman, who both worked their way up the ladder internally at the Silvis facility — would be in line to take over. He and Hajduk said potential replacements are being vetted.

“Hopefully we have a replacement in mind for the John Deere Classic so they can experience it with a little support nearby,” Stuedemann said. “It’s a great position, but something we also want to make sure that person is right for Deere Run and the community and everything this facility means to the Quad-Cities, John Deere, the tournament and the PGA Tour.”

Stuedemann admitted the decision to leave what he called his “Deere Run family” left him torn — knowing it was a great career move, but also knowing it would remove him from the facility where ties are deep throughout the entire organization.

“This definitely wasn’t taken lightly,” he said, noting he and his family will remain based here. “I love the day-to-day work at Deere Run. We have such a fantastic team, not only within agronomy — my assistant Andy and Jarret and entire crew. You look forward to the work, but you look more forward to the people.

"To step up and step away from that is certainly hard. But being able to stay connected to it via this role and be that cheerleader for Deere Run on a different stage and continue to call these people my friends and share a holiday meal with them and all that — it helped the decision not be as hard.”

